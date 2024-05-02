What are the dangers of an energy market dominated by six UK energy companies?

The main issue with just six firms providing the vast majority of the UK with energy is the potential for this dominance to result in uncompetitive tariffs and high energy bills.

The UK’s economy is built on the principle of markets being competitive. The more companies exist in a certain sector, the more competition there will be. This competition then forces firms to offer customers the best possible deals. As of April 2026, there were 17 energy suppliers operating in the UK according to Ofgem.

Why don't more people switch energy providers?

Before the energy market crisis, there were many misconceptions about how hard it is to switch energy suppliers. For example, some people believed their cables and pipes required replacing or that, if they rented, they wouldn’t be allowed to change.

However, switching couldn't be easier or more accessible - when you switch your supply remains the same as before, delivered through the same infrastructure through your existing pipes and cables. The only difference is who charges you for that energy.

Should I switch to a small supplier?

Smaller energy suppliers represent a valid alternative to the bigger names. Small suppliers often offer deals on par with, or in some cases cheaper than, the big six, and can provide a more comprehensive level of customer service. However, many people remain unsure about making the switch, even if they could end up making a saving.

The main reason customers are afraid to move to a small supplier is that they fear that independent gas and electricity providers are more likely to go out of business. This isn't an unfounded fear, as there is very little to prevent anyone setting up an energy supply business, and many smaller companies have gone out of business over the past couple of years alone. However, it’s worth noting that you won’t be cut off if your supplier suddenly stops trading – Ofgem will step in to ensure your supply continues while it appoints you a new supplier.

Other concerns include customer service not matching up to that of the big six suppliers, or simply a lack of willingness to trust a brand they have never heard of.

How do I switch energy supplier?

Switching energy supplier only takes a few minutes - all you need is your postcode along with details about your current energy provider and tariff. This helps us provide you with the most accurate savings figure so you can be confident you're switching to the right deal for you.

Once you've found a deal that you want to switch to, confirm your switch and we'll do the rest. You don't have to let your old or new supplier know - they handle the process of switching you over.

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