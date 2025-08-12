Tesla Electric tariffs, prices, reviews and other information
Find out about Tesla Electric and what its entry into the UK energy market as a new supplier might mean here.
Why is Tesla applying to become a UK electricity supplier?
Tesla does already supply energy to customers in the United States, so it has experience operating in the consumer energy market. In Texas, customers with Tesla EVs can charge their cars cheaply and get money back for selling excess electricity generated stored in its home batteries.
There are more than 250,000 Tesla EVs and thousands of home storage batteries in the UK, so the company could potentially already access hundreds of thousands of customers in the same way that it does in the US. It’s worth noting that customers in Texas do not have to own Tesla products to get Tesla-supplied electricity.
Additionally, sales of Tesla EVs across Europe have declined by about 45% over the summer of 2025, so expanding into electricity supply could be an important new revenue arm for the business.
Should I get a Tesla Electric deal?
It’s difficult to provide specific recommendations until Tesla actually begins operating and publishes details of its energy deals. However:
Who might consider a Tesla Electric deal?
Tesla’s application specifies “non-domestic and domestic premises” in “Great Britain” which covers England, Scotland and Wales. While it may not end up covering all those areas, it suggests that homes and businesses across those countries will be able to potentially become Tesla Electric customers.
It seems likely that customers who also own Tesla products like electric vehicles, home chargers or storage batteries would benefit from having electricity supplied by Tesla as well.
Who might be unsuitable for a Tesla Electric deal?
Tesla’s application is for electricity-only, so it won’t supply gas. This would rule out customers on dual fuel energy deals, although those who use gas could get two single fuel deals to allow them to get their electricity from Tesla.
Tesla may not supply energy to customers who don’t also use Tesla products though, as noted above, this isn’t the case in the US.
When will Tesla launch as a UK energy supplier?
It's currently unknown, but this has been planned for at least two years, as the company was registered then. Given that an application can take up to nine months to be approved, Tesla might not launch until 2026.
Could I get business energy from Tesla?
Potentially, yes - the license application covers business premises.
