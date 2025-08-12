Tesla Electric tariffs, prices, reviews and other information

About Tesla Electric

NB: Tesla is not yet a UK energy supplier, but it has applied for a supplier licence to Ofgem.

While Tesla is mainly known as a manufacturer of electric cars, it could soon be approved as a UK energy supplier. Its application was made at the end of July 2025, though it could take up to nine months for it to be approved.

The energy supply branch of Tesla is expected to be named Tesla Electric.

