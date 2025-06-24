Switching to TotalEnergies Gas & Power

TotalEnergies Gas & Power is part of the Total group and has been supplying energy to British businesses for more than 10 years.

TotalEnergies Gas & Power are able to supply both gas and electricity to businesses of all sizes – from the smallest businesses right up to those companies with annual usages of greater than 10GWh (approximately a £1 million pound spend).

There are a wide range of products available through TotalEnergies Gas & Power including fixed price five-year contracts.

Changing your supplier is simpler with uSwitchforBusiness. As business energy experts we have access to up-to-the-minute pricing for business gas and electricity across a number of suppliers and tariffs, to enable you to get a wide market view and the best deal for your new energy contract.

Not only do we impartially help you find the best deal for your individual business needs, we’ll also assist you in setting up the contract and completing the switch. What’s more, we’ll keep checking the energy market for you and get back in touch once your current deal is set to expire. And all this with absolutely no cost to you!

How do I switch business energy supplier?

To switch your supplier and cut your business energy bills, speak to one of our saving experts today. Our service is completely free.

If possible, try to have the following information available when you call:

Contract end date

Your latest energy bills

Your business’s annual spend or consumption

There’s no need to worry if you can’t find this information right away, as we’ll still be able to start the process of cutting your business’s gas and electricity bills. Call us today on 0800 188 4930 to start saving.