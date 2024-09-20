What is the ideal room temperature for your home?

Maintaining these temperatures is important because when temperatures rise during the summer you risk possible heatstroke and dehydration alongside a drop in concentration levels if temperatures rise too high. Conversely, if you allow temperatures to fall too low during winter months you increase the risks of developing illnesses – not just colds and flu, but potentially depression, pneumonia, strokes and heart attacks.
The risks of not maintaining an ideal home temperature are greater among certain groups:
- Over 65s
- Under 5s
- Low-income households who struggle to meet their heating costs
- Those who live in poorly insulated homes or homes affected by damp and mould
- Those with long-term health conditions (both physical and mental) or disabilities
- Pregnant women.
What is the recommended temperature for each room?
There’s no one-size-fits-all temperature that covers all the rooms in your home. It depends on the room itself, what it’s used for, how often you’re in it, and where it is in the house. Here’s what experts recommend for the different spaces in your home during the colder winter months:
|Room
|Ideal temperature
|Notes
|Living room
|19-22°C
|People spend a lot of time sitting here relaxing, so a warmer temperature is preferable.
|Home office
|19-22°C
|Again, you spend a lot of time sitting in here while not being physically active.
|Kitchen
|18-20°C
|People tend to be more physically active in the kitchen. Coupled with the increased fluctuation in heat and humidity when using your cooking appliances, it means the temperature can be kept slightly lower than elsewhere.
|Bathroom
|20-24°C
|A higher temperature is recommended to keep the room feeling comfortable after a bath or shower.
|Bedroom
|16-19°C
|Your body temperature drops during sleep, so lower temperatures here are more comfortable. Older people (65+) should aim for the top end – 18-19°C – as a minimum.
|Baby or child's bedroom
|16-20°C
|Infant bodies don’t regulate body temperature as effectively as older children and adults, plus it’s recommended they sleep under thinner, fewer layers, so increase their room temperature one degree higher than yours.
|Corridors, laundry rooms, etc
|15-18°C
|People spend less time in these areas, so they’re not as important to keep warm.
What factors influence room temperature?
There are many contributors to a room’s temperature. They are:
- Outdoor temperature: this is the key factor – warm air always flows to where cold air is settled. This means any heat in your home will attempt to escape through the walls, windows and roof during the winter months; conversely, the heat outside your home will attempt to enter in the opposite direction during the warmer, summer months.
- Insulation: the insulation in your walls and roof work not only to retain heat in your home during the winter months, but it also helps prevent outdoor heat coming in during the warmer summer months.
- Windows: the number, size, position and type of window all affects a room’s temperature. Double-glazed windows can provide similar benefits to insulation, while south-facing windows allow more sunlight – and therefore warmth – into rooms.
- Air humidity: this indicates how much moisture is in the air. When air humidity is low, the room is likely to feel colder.
- Ventilation: good ventilation helps air circulate within rooms and your home generally to prevent the build-up of moisture, which can lead to condensation, damp and mould.
- Size of room: smaller rooms warm up more quickly, while rooms with high ceilings can suffer from poor air circulation, which results in hot and cold spots. This can be fixed with the help of ceiling fans that distribute both warm and cold air more evenly.
- Physical activity: the more active you are, the lower a room’s ideal temperature should be. Therefore, in rooms where you’re less physically active such as your living room, a higher temperature is required to make it comfortable.
How do different seasons influence your home temperature?
Temperatures rise and fall in line with the seasons, so houses get colder in winter and warmer in summer. In the winter, it’s a case of maintaining a comfortable temperature of around 18-20°C through the combined use of heating and insulation. In the summer, your home naturally heats up, so you need to explore ways of keeping the temperature a happy medium – 21-23°C ideally, and below 27°C before things start to feel sticky and uncomfortable.
Some of the ways in which you can keep your home cooler in the summer include:
- Improved ventilation
- Draw curtains on windows facing the sun for long periods
- Improve your insulation and passive cooling (such as fitting thermal blinds)
- Invest in fans or air conditioning.
What temperature should your house be?
Your home should be set to a temperature where you’re physically comfortable and mentally alert. While ideal temperatures vary from room to room, aim for a benchmark figure of between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. Be prepared to adjust this figure if you’re elderly or have a baby in the home (see below).
Setting the right thermostat temperature is a balancing act. If you’re struggling to pay your bills, it can be tempting to leave the heating off for long periods, but this may be a false economy. When you do put the heating on, it takes longer – and more energy – to heat your house back up to temperature. In addition, letting your house go unheated for large periods of time creates other risks, from increased exposure to damp and mould as well as the potential for your pipes to freeze in sub-zero temperatures, which could lead to expensive repair bills.
So what is the acceptable minimum room temperature for the UK? The answer is at least 14°C. By ensuring the temperature never drops below 14°C, you’ll help combat the effects of moisture while ensuring internal pipes don’t freeze (don’t forget to lag external pipes).
If you’re worried about bills, then consider a different approach: reducing your thermostat by one degree Celsius can knock around £80 a year off your annual bill based on July 2024 prices. It also has the added environmental benefit of saving 320kg of CO2. So, if you’ve been heating your home to 20 or even 21°C, you could save up to £160 by reducing it by 2°C without putting your health at risk (consider adding an extra layer of clothing while you acclimatise to the new norm).
What is the ideal temperature for the elderly?
We become more sensitive to temperature changes as we age, so it’s important to try and maintain a warm temperature of at least 18°C – and considerably higher if possible (your ideal room temperature could be as high as 26°C depending on your individual circumstances).
This ideal temperature applies to the bedroom as well as other rooms – poor muscle strength and mobility can be aggravated by the cold, and your risk of hypothermia increases. Keeping your body temperature above 35°C is vital.
If you’re struggling to stay warm, first look to see if you can help get with paying your bills by seeing if you qualify for any (or all) of the following forms of government help:
Another way to maintain your body temperature at a safe level is to explore ways of heating the air around you. Extra layers of clothes can help, but also hot water bottles, electric blankets (these can cost from 2-6p an hour to run) and even specialist garments like heated gilets, which are warmed using a rechargeable battery. Also make sure you have at least one hot meal a day.
What is the ideal temperature for those with long-term health conditions?
If you’re suffering from a long-term health condition or disability, then staying warm is just as important as if you were elderly (see above). Again, 18°C is considered the minimum recommended temperature, but speak to your doctor and follow their recommendations.
What is the ideal temperature for a baby?
Young children and babies are less able to regulate their body temperature, which is why it’s important that they don’t overheat – particularly during the summer when it’s warmer and the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) is greater.
To avoid overheating, it’s recommended babies sleep in fewer and thinner layers, such as in a lightweight sleeping bag. This means it’s important their nursery or bedroom is sufficiently warm during winter months – the NHS recommends 16-20°C for a sleeping infant. Typically aim for one degree warmer than your own bedroom.
It’s a good idea to monitor your baby’s conditions regularly – particularly during the first six months when they’re probably sleeping in with you. Get a room thermometer to keep an eye on its temperature and monitor your baby’s actual temperature by touching the back of their neck or stomach when they’re sleeping – if it’s sweaty to the touch, remove a layer of clothing or bedding.
What is the ideal temperature when pregnant?
Basically, whatever makes you most comfortable – pregnancy can be particularly irritating during those hot summer months, so stay cool and hydrated to protect both your own health and that of your baby.
What is the ideal temperature for pets?
Broadly speaking, your pet’s ideal temperature will be similar to your own, so what works for you should also work for them – around 19-22°C as a comfortable indoor norm, but be wary of setting the thermometer over 27°C.
The following characteristics all influence how much care your pet may require:
- Breed
- Size
- Weight
- Hair (length and thickness).
Dogs are particularly susceptible to overheating, so you need to be particularly vigilant during hot summer days. Signs of overheating include:
- Early warning (mild symptoms): panting, fast or difficulty breathing, lethargic
- Take swift action (moderate symptoms): drooling, foaming, vomiting, diarrhoea, abnormally coloured gums (bright red or very pale), shaking, weakness and collapse
- Get urgent medical attention (severe symptoms): confusion, seizures, fall unconscious, blood in vomit or diarrhoea.
There are numerous ways in which you can help keep your pet cool:
- Move them into shade or a cooler indoor room (one with a north-facing window or drawn curtains)
- Give them plenty of water to drink
- If necessary, cool them down further using a fan or cold bath
The PDSA has more help and advice for looking after your dog in hot weather and avoiding heatstroke.
In winter, pets will appreciate extra bedding or blankets for warmth, and they’ll also benefit from the central heating being left on for longer during colder nights. Keep curtains open during the day so they get a good dose of sunlight without venturing outside.
How does insulation affect home temperature?
Insulation helps to regulate temperatures by reducing heat loss during winter. This helps keep bills lower because your heating system doesn’t have to use as much energy to get your home up to temperature and then maintain it.
Insulation has the following benefits:
- Reduces bills: less heat escapes through your walls, so your heating system uses less energy to heat your home
- Prevents mould building up: but make sure your home remains adequately ventilated
- Regulate temperatures in both summer and winter months: in addition to reducing heat loss, insulation also helps keep your house cooler during the summer months by preventing outdoor heat from getting into the house
- Increases your EPC rating: this can boost the home’s value and make it more attractive to prospective buyers.
There are multiple ways to insulate your home:
|Insulation type
|How it works
|Estimated savings*
|Cavity wall insulation
|Most houses built since the 1920s have cavity walls – separate inner and outer walls to reduce moisture in buildings. Filling this gap with special foam helps reduce heat loss.
|£100-£370 a year
|Solid wall insulation
|This insulates your home by adding an extra layer that’s fitted either to the external (more expensive but won’t affect internal room sizes or décor) or internal walls (cheaper, but potentially more disruptive).
|£140-£500 a year
|Roof and loft insulation
|Without loft insulation, one quarter of your heat would be lost through the roof. It’s one of the most effective ways to cut your bills and should last 40 years. There are important considerations, as it can exacerbate existing conditions like damp – the Energy Saving Trust offers lots of tips you should follow before laying it.
|£180-£340 a year (£17-£30 a year if upgrading from 120 mm to 270 mm)
|Double-glazed windows
|Double (and triple) glazed windows contain sealed pockets of air or an insulating gas like argon between two or three panes of glass.
|£120-140 a year
|Floor insulation
|You can insulate solid concrete by laying rigid insulation on top or placing mineral wool insulation between wooden joints in older houses.
|Up to £100 a year (£145 in NI)
*Savings provided by The Energy Saving Trust. Based on July 2024 energy prices.
When insulating your home, make sure it doesn’t block any existing ventilation, such as airbricks, wall vents or trickle vents; otherwise, you may end up introducing damp into your home.
How warm should your house be at night?
You want to keep your living spaces at the same temperature you have them during the day to maintain your physical comfort and mental acuity. However, when it comes to bedtime, our bedrooms should be cooler because our body temperature drops as we fall asleep.
A 2012 study found that room temperature is a critical factor in our sleep patterns. That’s because your body temperature is set by your brain, so the closer your sleeping conditions are to your ideal temperature, the easier it’ll be to fall asleep.
Therefore, a cooler room helps you get to sleep quicker and delivers a better night’s sleep overall. Somewhere around 18°C is considered ideal for most adults, so set your thermostat to 16-18°C. Remember, babies and infants require a slightly higher temperature – around 16-20°C, or one degree warmer than your own bedroom – so factor this in.
The warmer the temperature, the harder it is to fall asleep and gain those crucial 7-9 hours of sleep most adults need. Another US study involving 765,000 people found most experienced disrupted sleep during hot periods of weather. If you’re struggling to sleep during hot weather, try the following:
- Keep windows on the sunny side of your home closed (and curtains drawn) during the day
- Ventilate all your rooms in the evening to encourage a through breeze
- Swap out your thick duvet for a thinner one. In particularly warm weather, simply cover yourself with a cotton sheet, which is known to draw sweat away from the body
- Wear lightweight clothing in bed
- Put on socks you’ve cooled in the fridge
- Consider sleeping on the floor using a mattress or air bed – it’s cooler closer to the ground
- Use a fan – ceiling fans are best, but a portable fan placed strategically can also help keep the air circulating
- Portable air conditioners can help cool down single rooms at one time and are relatively inexpensive compared to fitted systems.
What should my thermostat temperature be?
If your home only has a single thermostat for regulating temperature, then an average of 18-20°C should suffice. If each room is independently controlled, then use the table above to determine the best temperature on a room-by-room basis.
Ultimately, however, the thermostat should be set to whatever temperature you feel most comfortable in or what temperature is required for a particular room.
Should you upgrade your thermostat?
If you’re relying on manual controls or one with a basic on/off timer, it may be time to upgrade. The disadvantages of relying on older technology include:
- They tend to be less energy-efficient: by relying on a simple timer or manual controls you waste time and energy – both in having to heat the home to warm it up from a colder start, and then not switching off the heating when your desired temperature has been reached
- They tend to be more difficult to use: relying on manual controls means waiting 20+ minutes for your home to warm up to a comfortable level
Switching to a thermostatic controlled system allows you to set a comfortable temperature for the house – less energy is used because the heating will switch off when that temperature is reached, then only come on as and when it’s needed to maintain that temperature.
Combine a thermostat with a timer system and you can save even more energy – for example, by setting different temperatures for different times of day (lower at night or when no one is at home during the day, then raising them in the morning and evening when the house is being used).
How do I adjust thermostat settings for different times of the day?
Consult your thermostat manual for precise instructions, but your choice of what temperature and when will depend on your individual lifestyle. For example, if no one is at home during the day, you can set a lower temperature (14-16°C) while your home lies empty, then increase it during the evening before reducing it again during the night.
The following example schedules are designed for a home with adults and older children. Consider increasing the base temperature at night by 1-2°C if you have small children or babies.
|Time period
|Recommended temperature (for those at home all day)
|Recommended temperature (for those out during working hours)
|06.00-08.30
|19-21°C
|19-21°C
|08.30-12.30
|16-18°C
|16-17°C
|12.30-14.00
|19-21°C
|16-17°C
|14.00-16.30
|16-18°C
|16-17°C
|16.30-22.00
|19-21°C
|19-21°C
|22.00-06.00
|16-18°C
|16-18°C
What is a smart heating system?
What’s a smart thermostat? This comprises a wireless controller and an app for your phone. The app lets you remotely switch your heating on and off (or adjust temperatures), set schedules and even monitor other household members' comings and goings via their phone. This helps you determine if temperatures need to be higher while people are working from home, for example.
Some smart heating systems go further and offer ‘zones’, allowing you to place smart radiator thermostats in different rooms to allow you to control your heating on a room-by-room basis.
Energy efficiency tips
If you’re worried about rising energy bills, the following tips should help you achieve an ideal room temperature while also helping cut money from your bills.
Boiler
- If your home is well insulated and warms up quickly, you can save £65 a year by reducing your boiler flow temperature on your combi boiler with the help of the Money Saving Boiler Challenge website. You can also safely reduce the temperature to 70°C on non-combi condensing boilers too
- Switch off your combi boiler’s pre-heat mode if you’re out during the day
- Keep your boiler regularly serviced to maintain optimal efficiency.
- Make sure your boiler’s pressure is correct (between 1.0 and 2.0 bar).
Hot water system
- Save £40-45 a year by fitting an 80-mm thick jacket to your hot water cylinder if you’ve not already done so
- Reduce your hot water tank’s thermostat to 60°C if possible, to cut your bills further.
Heating system
- If you have a heat pump or new condensing boiler, and your home is poorly insulated or suffers from damp or mould, you may find it more efficient to leave the heating on all day, with the thermostat set to 18-19°C.
Radiators
- Bleed your radiators annually, and use a radiator brush to regularly dust them down to improve their effectiveness
- Fit reflector panels behind your radiator (or fit a shelf above it) to redirect the heat back into the room, so it warms up more quickly and less heat is lost through the walls
- Leave at least a 10-centimetre gap between your radiator and any other furniture
- Shut the doors to rooms you rarely use, and turn down the thermostatic control on radiators in those rooms too.
Keep heat in
- Keep curtains drawn when it’s cold and dark to trap warm air inside. Invest in thermal blinds or curtains to increase the effect
- Draught-proof your home – fitting draught excluders to doors can make a real difference, but also track down gaps around windows, floors and chimneys (leave ventilation devices like air bricks and extractor fans alone)
- Lay down carpet or rugs on floorboards or tiled floors – choose one with an underlay that prevents it slipping while adding extra insulation
- Once you’ve finished cooking, leave your oven door open to let the residual heat warm up your home.