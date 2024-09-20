What is the ideal room temperature for your home?

What factors influence room temperature?

There are many contributors to a room’s temperature. They are:

Outdoor temperature: this is the key factor – warm air always flows to where cold air is settled. This means any heat in your home will attempt to escape through the walls, windows and roof during the winter months; conversely, the heat outside your home will attempt to enter in the opposite direction during the warmer, summer months.

Insulation: the insulation in your walls and roof work not only to retain heat in your home during the winter months, but it also helps prevent outdoor heat coming in during the warmer summer months.

Windows: the number, size, position and type of window all affects a room’s temperature. Double-glazed windows can provide similar benefits to insulation, while south-facing windows allow more sunlight – and therefore warmth – into rooms.

Air humidity: this indicates how much moisture is in the air. When air humidity is low, the room is likely to feel colder.

Ventilation: good ventilation helps air circulate within rooms and your home generally to prevent the build-up of moisture, which can lead to condensation, damp and mould.

Size of room: smaller rooms warm up more quickly, while rooms with high ceilings can suffer from poor air circulation, which results in hot and cold spots. This can be fixed with the help of ceiling fans that distribute both warm and cold air more evenly.

Physical activity: the more active you are, the lower a room’s ideal temperature should be. Therefore, in rooms where you’re less physically active such as your living room, a higher temperature is required to make it comfortable.

How do different seasons influence your home temperature?

Temperatures rise and fall in line with the seasons, so houses get colder in winter and warmer in summer. In the winter, it’s a case of maintaining a comfortable temperature of around 18-20°C through the combined use of heating and insulation. In the summer, your home naturally heats up, so you need to explore ways of keeping the temperature a happy medium – 21-23°C ideally, and below 27°C before things start to feel sticky and uncomfortable.

Some of the ways in which you can keep your home cooler in the summer include:

Improved ventilation

Draw curtains on windows facing the sun for long periods

Improve your insulation and passive cooling (such as fitting thermal blinds)

Invest in fans or air conditioning.

What temperature should your house be?

Your home should be set to a temperature where you’re physically comfortable and mentally alert. While ideal temperatures vary from room to room, aim for a benchmark figure of between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. Be prepared to adjust this figure if you’re elderly or have a baby in the home (see below).

Setting the right thermostat temperature is a balancing act. If you’re struggling to pay your bills, it can be tempting to leave the heating off for long periods, but this may be a false economy. When you do put the heating on, it takes longer – and more energy – to heat your house back up to temperature. In addition, letting your house go unheated for large periods of time creates other risks, from increased exposure to damp and mould as well as the potential for your pipes to freeze in sub-zero temperatures, which could lead to expensive repair bills.

So what is the acceptable minimum room temperature for the UK? The answer is at least 14°C. By ensuring the temperature never drops below 14°C, you’ll help combat the effects of moisture while ensuring internal pipes don’t freeze (don’t forget to lag external pipes).

If you’re worried about bills, then consider a different approach: reducing your thermostat by one degree Celsius can knock around £80 a year off your annual bill based on July 2024 prices. It also has the added environmental benefit of saving 320kg of CO2. So, if you’ve been heating your home to 20 or even 21°C, you could save up to £160 by reducing it by 2°C without putting your health at risk (consider adding an extra layer of clothing while you acclimatise to the new norm).

What is the ideal temperature for the elderly?

We become more sensitive to temperature changes as we age, so it’s important to try and maintain a warm temperature of at least 18°C – and considerably higher if possible (your ideal room temperature could be as high as 26°C depending on your individual circumstances).

This ideal temperature applies to the bedroom as well as other rooms – poor muscle strength and mobility can be aggravated by the cold, and your risk of hypothermia increases. Keeping your body temperature above 35°C is vital.

If you’re struggling to stay warm, first look to see if you can help get with paying your bills by seeing if you qualify for any (or all) of the following forms of government help:

Another way to maintain your body temperature at a safe level is to explore ways of heating the air around you. Extra layers of clothes can help, but also hot water bottles, electric blankets (these can cost from 2-6p an hour to run) and even specialist garments like heated gilets, which are warmed using a rechargeable battery. Also make sure you have at least one hot meal a day.

What is the ideal temperature for those with long-term health conditions?

If you’re suffering from a long-term health condition or disability, then staying warm is just as important as if you were elderly (see above). Again, 18°C is considered the minimum recommended temperature, but speak to your doctor and follow their recommendations.

What is the ideal temperature for a baby?

Young children and babies are less able to regulate their body temperature, which is why it’s important that they don’t overheat – particularly during the summer when it’s warmer and the risk of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) is greater.

To avoid overheating, it’s recommended babies sleep in fewer and thinner layers, such as in a lightweight sleeping bag. This means it’s important their nursery or bedroom is sufficiently warm during winter months – the NHS recommends 16-20°C for a sleeping infant. Typically aim for one degree warmer than your own bedroom.

It’s a good idea to monitor your baby’s conditions regularly – particularly during the first six months when they’re probably sleeping in with you. Get a room thermometer to keep an eye on its temperature and monitor your baby’s actual temperature by touching the back of their neck or stomach when they’re sleeping – if it’s sweaty to the touch, remove a layer of clothing or bedding.

What is the ideal temperature when pregnant?

Basically, whatever makes you most comfortable – pregnancy can be particularly irritating during those hot summer months, so stay cool and hydrated to protect both your own health and that of your baby.

What is the ideal temperature for pets?

Broadly speaking, your pet’s ideal temperature will be similar to your own, so what works for you should also work for them – around 19-22°C as a comfortable indoor norm, but be wary of setting the thermometer over 27°C.

The following characteristics all influence how much care your pet may require:

Breed

Size

Weight

Hair (length and thickness).

Dogs are particularly susceptible to overheating, so you need to be particularly vigilant during hot summer days. Signs of overheating include:

Early warning (mild symptoms): panting, fast or difficulty breathing, lethargic

Take swift action (moderate symptoms): drooling, foaming, vomiting, diarrhoea, abnormally coloured gums (bright red or very pale), shaking, weakness and collapse

Get urgent medical attention (severe symptoms): confusion, seizures, fall unconscious, blood in vomit or diarrhoea.

There are numerous ways in which you can help keep your pet cool:

Move them into shade or a cooler indoor room (one with a north-facing window or drawn curtains)

Give them plenty of water to drink

If necessary, cool them down further using a fan or cold bath

The PDSA has more help and advice for looking after your dog in hot weather and avoiding heatstroke.

In winter, pets will appreciate extra bedding or blankets for warmth, and they’ll also benefit from the central heating being left on for longer during colder nights. Keep curtains open during the day so they get a good dose of sunlight without venturing outside.

How does insulation affect home temperature?

Insulation helps to regulate temperatures by reducing heat loss during winter. This helps keep bills lower because your heating system doesn’t have to use as much energy to get your home up to temperature and then maintain it.

Insulation has the following benefits:

Reduces bills: less heat escapes through your walls, so your heating system uses less energy to heat your home

Prevents mould building up: but make sure your home remains adequately ventilated

Regulate temperatures in both summer and winter months: in addition to reducing heat loss, insulation also helps keep your house cooler during the summer months by preventing outdoor heat from getting into the house

Increases your EPC rating: this can boost the home’s value and make it more attractive to prospective buyers.

There are multiple ways to insulate your home: