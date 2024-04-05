Your cookie preferences

Uswitch Energy Awards 2024

Recognising the energy providers that powered our customers’ lives in the last year.

Overall Customer Satisfaction

Winner 2024

Octopus retained its winning place this year and increased its customer satisfaction score, despite continued challenges in the energy market.

2nd place 2024

3rd place 2024

Best Overall Improvement

Winner 2024

British Gas was awarded the special commendation of Best Overall Improvement as the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2023 to 2024.

Best Customer Service

Winner 2024

Utility Warehouse came out on top for customer service, with survey results showing its high level of support for customers.

2nd place 2024

3rd place 2024

Best Value for Money

Winner 2024

Offering alternative ways to save with its product bundles, Utility Warehouse customers also highly rated the value for money of the supplier's energy service.

2nd place 2024

3rd place 2024

How we decided the winners

Uswitch commissioned a poll to 15,030 UK energy customers via YouGov between 21 March and 5 April 2024 to determine the nominees and winners for the energy awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+. For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners. The special commendation of Best Overall Improvement was awarded to the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2023 to 2024. To qualify for an award, all suppliers were required to meet the 150 minimum sample size requirement to ensure there were enough respondents to make the sample size representative.