Uswitch Energy Awards 2024

Uswitch commissioned a poll to 15,030 UK energy customers via YouGov between 21 March and 5 April 2024 to determine the nominees and winners for the energy awards. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults aged 18+. For the awards of Overall Customer Satisfaction, Best Customer Service and Best Value for Money, the proportion of weighted positive responses for relevant questions were aggregated to determine nominees and winners. The special commendation of Best Overall Improvement was awarded to the supplier with the largest positive change in Overall Customer Satisfaction score from 2023 to 2024. To qualify for an award, all suppliers were required to meet the 150 minimum sample size requirement to ensure there were enough respondents to make the sample size representative.