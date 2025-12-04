Watts coming down the chimney? Get free electricity on Christmas day with Uswitch

Households can get paid back up to £10 by Uswitch for any electricity they use between 8am and 4pm on Christmas Day

The offer is open to anyone with a compatible smart meter, no matter who their supplier is, but spaces are limited, so sign up soon

Using the oven for 3.5 hours and an electric hob for two hours on Christmas Day would earn households £2.87 back on their cooking bill [1]

Uswitch.com invites households to download the free Uswitch app, connect their smart meter and sign up to the scheme before 21 December

Households can get free electricity on Christmas Day with a new offer from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Uswitch.com is offering to pay households back for any electricity they use between 8am and 4pm on Christmas Day, up to the value of £10.

The offer is open to anyone with a compatible smart meter, no matter who their supplier is. Customers need to connect their smart meter to the free Uswitch app, and sign up to Power Hours, Uswitch’s energy saving scheme. Existing Power Hours customers can simply look out for the Christmas Day offer within the app and activate to take part.

In January, Uswitch will calculate how much electricity each household used on Christmas Day between the active hours. Customers will be told when their earnings are available to claim, and they can then be withdrawn straight from the Uswitch app into their bank account.

The Christmas Day electricity offer has been designed to give households a boost during the crucial hours when the oven, fairy lights and TV are working hardest.

Households that use an electric oven for three and a half hours on Christmas Day could make back £1.84 from their cooking bill. Using a 1.4kW air fryer for two hours would earn 74p, and using an electric hob for two hours would add £1.03[1].

Households need to sign up before 21 December, but spaces are limited and could run out before then.

Natalie Mathie, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “No one wants to be worrying about their energy bill when they’re unwrapping presents, so we hope that as many homes as possible can enjoy our little gift of free electricity on Christmas Day.

“It doesn’t matter who your energy provider is, everyone is welcome to claim back the cost of their electricity. You just need a compatible smart meter.

“We’ll pay you back for electricity used between 8am and 4pm. Hopefully this should cover the cost of cooking your festive feast, powering all your new electronic gifts and keeping the fairy lights twinkling.

“You can withdraw the payment for your Christmas Day energy use from the Uswitch app in January, making it a nice bonus for the new year.

“Spaces are limited, so download the Uswitch app and sign up as soon as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on your free electricity.”

Download the free Uswitch mobile app now to get your Christmas Day electricity



