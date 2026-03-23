Bills warning: Nearly six million homes at risk of overpaying on their energy bills if they miss this important meter reading

Almost six million households on standard tariffs [1] should submit a meter reading by the end of the month to benefit from lower energy rates from 1 April

The average household with typical consumption is expected to spend £97 on energy in April due to lower usage and rates, compared with £166 in March [2]

The currently high cost of wholesale gas means that the July price cap is predicted to increase by nearly £332 (20%) to £1,973 per year [4]

Uswitch urges households to submit an energy meter reading this week and offers advice on reducing energy bills.

Nearly six million households need to read their meter by the end of the month to make sure they benefit fully from lower energy rates from 1 April[1], according to research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.

Despite ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, the energy price cap will fall to £1,641 on 1 April, mainly due to the government removing certain levies from domestic bills. Early forecasts predict the July price cap could increase by nearly £332 (20%) to £1,973 as instability pushes up wholesale prices[4] although it’s early in the observation window, and this could still change.

Homes on a standard tariff with average usage are expected to spend £97 on energy in April, compared with £166 in March[2]. The reduction is down to a combination of cheaper rates and lower usage as temperatures increase.

Those on standard tariffs who do not have a smart meter and do not submit meter readings on or around 1 April risk having some of their usage charged under the older, more expensive March rates.

Uswitch.com is urging households without a working smart meter to submit a meter reading this week and make sure you’re signed up to receive email alerts from Uswitch.com to be informed when new or exclusive tariffs become available.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “Households should take a moment to read their energy meter this weekend if they want to make the most of lower energy prices from April.

“Customers who don’t have a smart meter should submit their readings before or on Wednesday 1 April, so their supplier has an updated – and accurate – view of their account.

“You could save money by signing up for free electricity schemes. Many suppliers offer free or discounted energy at certain times of the week, which can mean you can do your washing for free at the weekend.

“If you have a smart meter, you can connect it to the free Uswitch mobile app and look out for opportunities to earn real cash back in your pocket by shifting or reducing your energy to off-peak times.

“Switching off or turning down the heating as the weather improves will help bring down your energy bill, but other small changes around the home can add up.

“It’s a good time to ditch the tumble dryer and save money by drying clothes on the line if you have some outdoor space. Running a tumble dryer the typical three times a week costs £2.22 at April's price cap rates.

“If you’re not already on a fixed energy deal, there are currently 19 tariffs available. These have increased in price within the week or so, but if certainty about your rates is something you want, you should assess the options available.

“It’s important to run a quick comparison to see tailored options available to your personal energy usage. If there are options on offer which give you the opportunity to lock in reasonable rates, it’s worth considering if you value price certainty.”

Uswitch’s checklist to keep energy bills as low as possible:

Check your meter readings are up to date. If you don’t have a smart meter, submit your latest readings on or around 1 April to ensure you’re charged the correct amount for the gas and electricity you’ve used. You should regularly submit meter readings to avoid over or under paying on your bill. Don’t know how to read your meter? Check out this Uswitch guide.

Act to find savings. Uswitch and other groups often run special deals, known as collective switches, that offer tariffs, which are usually exclusive, to consumers who have signed up in advance. Sign up to Uswitch’s collective scheme to see if you can get your hands on a competitive energy deal.

Track your usage. It’s worth monitoring how much energy you’re using by downloading the free Uswitch app. The app connects to your smart meter and offers regular insights into your household energy usage, opportunities to earn money with energy-saving schemes, and handy energy-saving tips.

Reduce or shift your energy usage: Many suppliers offer energy-saving schemes which allow you to save on your energy bill by reducing your usage or shifting it to off-peak times. You can also connect your smart meter to Uswitch’s free mobile app to discover opportunities to put real cash back in your pocket by adjusting your energy usage. Keep your eyes peeled for ‘free electricity’ campaigns within the app.

Run a comparison: Should you switch your energy tariff? Standard energy rates will fall in April but are predicted to rise significantly in July, so it’s worth running a comparison to assess your options. There are fixed tariffs available, but prices have been creeping up in recent weeks. If rates rise in summer, it may be worth fixing for price certainty if you find a deal you’re happy with.

Change your energy habits: With the weather getting warmer, try ditching the tumble dryer and hanging clothes outside to dry where possible to save on your energy bills. It may also be time to turn down the thermostat – or turn it off – to avoid unnecessary heating costs on warmer days.

Assess your options by comparing energy deals at Uswitch.com