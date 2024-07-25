How to read a prepayment meter

It's estimated that about four million homes in the UK have a prepayment meter. They work in the same way as a pay-as-you-go mobile phone - you will only have access to energy as long as you keep your meter in credit. The way in which you top up depends on what type of prepayment meter you have. Some require a token or a key, and in some cases you can top up online or via an app.

You should be able to see how much credit you have left on the meter's screen, so you know when you're getting low and need a top-up.

How to read a smart meter

All UK households are expected to have been offered a smart meter by the end of 2030, and the latest smart meter statistics show that more than 2.76 million domestic meters were installed across the UK in 2024. Smart meters have a number of advantages over traditional energy meters. The main benefits are that, because the meter automatically sends readings to your supplier, you should get more accurate bills, and you don't need to manually submit meter readings or have someone come round to read them for you.

If you’re curious about your energy usage, though, you can use the in-home display that comes with your smart meter to see how much energy you’re using in real time.

How can I save energy?

If your meter's showing that you're using a lot of energy, there are a lot of ways you can bring your usage down to keep your bills at a more manageable level. Reducing tumble dryer usage or cutting down shower times are small things that can have a significant effect. You can also use the Uswitch app to see where you're potentially using energy unnecessarily. This should help households conserve energy and lower energy bills.

You can find over 100 energy-saving tips for every room in the home here.

You can also compare energy deals to see if you can save by switching to a new tariff. More suppliers are bringing deals back to market, so there are more options available than there have been for the last couple of years. Run an energy comparison by clicking below.