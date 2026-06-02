Nearly half of parents unaware that kids can bypass parental controls

Nearly half (46%) of parents don't know that hidden browsers and VPNs can bypass the parental controls placed on their child's phone [1]

Three in 10 parents with safety features in place say their child has already found a way around them [2]

One in five say their child has shoulder surfed their passcode to try and steal it [3]

A third (32%) of parents whose children have a phone predict the Government's school smartphone ban will push up after-school screen time demands at home [4]

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford says the pressure to hand over a first phone is "relentless" – as he tries to hold firm against his own children's demands

A new free tool from Uswitch gives parents personalised, step-by-step guidance on the safety features available on their child's exact device and broadband provider

Nearly half (46%) of UK parents of children aged 11-18 either don't know or believe it untrue that hidden browsers and VPNs can bypass the parental controls placed on their child's phone, reveals new research by Uswitch.com.[1]

Children are already finding ways around the rules parents set at home. Three in 10 parents who have safety features in place say their child has dodged those restrictions[2], while one in five say their child has watched them type in a passcode to try to get hold of it.[3]

The findings come as the Government's school smartphone ban is set to become legally enforceable in England on 29 June. Nearly a third (32%) of parents predict that a phone-free school day will increase after-school screen time demands at home[4], with half (49%) of parents in England expecting their child to find a way around it.[5]

Screen time has now overtaken chores and homework as the biggest source of family conflict. Nearly half (46%) of parents say it is the most likely cause of rows in their household[6] – and the battle often starts before children have their own device.

For many families, the first phone decision is no longer a simple question of age. Nearly a third (34%) of parents who purchased a phone for their eldest child said balancing what they thought was appropriate with what their child wanted was one of their biggest challenges[7], while a similar number (33%)[7] struggled to balance safety features with cost. Over a quarter who have allowed their child to have a phone (27%) admitted they allowed them a smartphone simply because most other children their age already had one,[8] while nearly one in 10 (9%) felt worn down by their child's repeated requests.[9]

​​​Olympic champion and father of three, Greg Rutherford, is currently navigating the same challenge – intentionally delaying giving his children mobile phones while resisting pressure at home:

​​​"I'm experiencing the relentless pressure to give my eldest a smartphone. Despite wanting to protect them, the fear of them feeling left out is strong.

“Every parent I speak to feels the same push and pull, but you also don't want them to feel like the odd one out.

“There's no manual for this, and I think we need to be more honest about how hard it is, particularly when rules are changing all the time and guidance isn’t always clearly available."

To help families take back control, Uswitch has launched the free Safer Screens tool, offering step-by-step, provider-specific guidance on setting up safety features across every device a child might access – from smartphones and tablets to home broadband routers.

Ernest Doku, Uswitch technology expert, adds: "Parents are fighting a battle on multiple fronts, and the rules keep changing. Children are savvy – VPNs and hidden browsers can undo parental controls in seconds, often without parents even realising it's possible.

"But there are practical steps families can take. Enabling parental approval for app downloads means children shouldn’t be able to install a VPN or a hidden browser without permission, whether they're at home or not. And many home broadband routers have built-in network-level controls that apply to every device connected to your home Wi-Fi, adding another layer of protection when children are at home.

"Parents and carers are under increasing pressure to stay on top of how and when kids are getting online, and no tool or technology will ever fully close every gap, as determined children will always find new workarounds. But the Safer Screens tool is designed to give families a much stronger starting point, with clear, step-by-step guidance on every device and network their child uses."

Find out more about Uswitch’s Safer Screens tool.

ENDS