Smaller names, big speeds: 13 broadband providers earn Uswitch's excellence badge for 2026

- The best broadband deal on your street could now come from a provider you've never heard of, as regional networks expand across the UK
- Nearly a quarter (23%) of consumers say choosing a brand they know and trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – even if it costs slightly more [2]
- 13 broadband providers have earned Uswitch's 2026 Broadband Excellence Accreditation, more than double the five accredited a year ago
- Full fibre broadband is now available to 82% of UK homes, up by 1.2 million properties in just six months, with much of that expansion driven by regional networks [1]
- Providers are tested on broadband speed, including symmetrical upload speeds, network performance, provision of multigig-capable routers, customer support and complaint handling, plus a minimum Trustpilot rating of 4.3 [3]
- Uswitch.com is advising households to check whether an accredited provider now covers their address, especially if they haven't looked at their options recently
The best broadband deal on your street may now come from a provider you may have never heard of, as 13 regional networks meet the standard for the 2026 Broadband Excellence Accreditation from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service – more than double the five accredited last year.
Full fibre broadband now reaches 82% of UK homes as of January 2026, with 1.2 million properties gaining access in just six months, much of that expansion driven by regional networks [1].
But trust remains a barrier to taking advantage. Nearly a quarter (23%) of consumers say choosing a brand they know and trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – even if it costs slightly more [2]. For households weighing up an unfamiliar provider, the accreditation offers a way to check a provider's quality before making the switch.
Providers are measured against a fixed set of criteria: broadband speed, including symmetrical upload speeds, important for video calls, gaming and content creation; network performance; provision of the latest routers, including multigig-capable models suited to busier households and blocks of flats; customer support; and how effectively complaints are resolved. Providers must also hold a Trustpilot rating of at least 4.3 out of 5. The criteria apply equally regardless of a provider's size, and applying is free. [3]
The 13 providers meeting the standard for 2026 are: 4th Utility, Community Fibre, Fibrely, Hyperoptic, MTH Networks, Onestream, Rise Fibre, Squirrel, Toob, Trooli, YouFibre, Zen Internet and Zzoomm.
Table: Uswitch Broadband Excellence Accreditation 2026, with areas covered [3]
|Provider
|Areas covered*
|4th Utility
|Apartment buildings and new-build developments in cities across the UK
|Community Fibre
|London
|Fibrely
|Nationwide via the Openreach full fibre network
|Hyperoptic
|More than 60 UK towns and cities, mainly apartment buildings and new builds
|MTH Networks
|New-build homes across the UK, including Yorkshire, Manchester and Shropshire
|Onestream
|Nationwide via the Openreach network
|Rise Fibre
|Towns and cities across England, Wales and Scotland
|Squirrel
|More than 190 towns across 17 counties
|Toob
|Hampshire and Surrey, plus cities including Birmingham and Leeds
|Trooli
|Kent, the South East, East Anglia and parts of southern England
|YouFibre
|More than 150 towns and cities across the UK
|Zen Internet
|Nationwide via the Openreach and CityFibre networks
|Zzoomm
|Around 110 market towns across England and Wales
Ernest Doku, Uswitch broadband expert, says: "Full fibre has reached more UK homes than ever, and a lot of that growth is coming from regional networks many people won't yet be familiar with.
"We know for many consumers, trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – so switching to a name you don't immediately recognise can feel like a gamble, even when the deal looks too good to miss.
“The Broadband Excellence accreditation takes the guesswork out of it. Every provider on this year's list has been tested on the things that matter, from speed and reliability to how well they look after customers when something goes wrong.
"Switching is also easier than many people remember. Thanks to One Touch Switch, you only need to sign up with your new provider – they handle the whole switch, including cancelling your old service.
"If you haven't checked your broadband options recently, it's well worth seeing whether an accredited provider now covers your postcode."
Visit Uswitch.com to compare broadband deals in your area.
-ENDS-
For more information
Harriet Atkinson | Telecoms PR Manager
harriet.atkinson@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Ofcom, Connected Nations update: Spring 2026. Full fibre broadband is available to 82% of UK homes (24.9 million premises) as of January 2026, up 1.2 million premises in six months. Gigabit-capable broadband availability reached 89% (27.1 million homes) over the same period. Source.
2. Opinium survey of 2,000 adults, April 2026. 23% of respondents selected "Choosing a brand I know and trust, even if it costs slightly more" as the most important factor when choosing a broadband provider.
3. The Uswitch Broadband Excellence Accreditation is assessed annually by Uswitch's in-house broadband experts against objective criteria, including broadband speed, network performance, provision of the latest routers, customer support, complaint resolution and a minimum Trustpilot rating of 4.3. It is open to providers of any size and free to apply for. Providers that do not meet the standard are not penalised: their listing on Uswitch is unaffected, and they may reapply when the accreditation reopens in 12 months. Full criteria can be found at uswitch.com/broadband/excellence-accreditation/.
4. Coverage areas are indicative, based on provider-published coverage information as of July 2026. Availability varies by address – households should use each provider's postcode checker or compare deals at their address via Uswitch.com.
*Where a provider is listed as covering an area via the Openreach network, this refers to their own full-fibre product delivered using Openreach's infrastructure, rather than Openreach's own retail service. Accreditation applies to the provider's product specifically, not to the underlying network.