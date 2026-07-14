Smaller names, big speeds: 13 broadband providers earn Uswitch's excellence badge for 2026

The best broadband deal on your street could now come from a provider you've never heard of, as regional networks expand across the UK

Nearly a quarter (23%) of consumers say choosing a brand they know and trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – even if it costs slightly more [2]

13 broadband providers have earned Uswitch's 2026 Broadband Excellence Accreditation, more than double the five accredited a year ago

Full fibre broadband is now available to 82% of UK homes, up by 1.2 million properties in just six months, with much of that expansion driven by regional networks [1]

Providers are tested on broadband speed, including symmetrical upload speeds, network performance, provision of multigig-capable routers, customer support and complaint handling, plus a minimum Trustpilot rating of 4.3 [3]

Uswitch.com is advising households to check whether an accredited provider now covers their address, especially if they haven't looked at their options recently

The best broadband deal on your street may now come from a provider you may have never heard of, as 13 regional networks meet the standard for the 2026 Broadband Excellence Accreditation from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service – more than double the five accredited last year.

Full fibre broadband now reaches 82% of UK homes as of January 2026, with 1.2 million properties gaining access in just six months, much of that expansion driven by regional networks [1].

But trust remains a barrier to taking advantage. Nearly a quarter (23%) of consumers say choosing a brand they know and trust is the most important factor when picking a broadband provider – even if it costs slightly more [2]. For households weighing up an unfamiliar provider, the accreditation offers a way to check a provider's quality before making the switch.

Providers are measured against a fixed set of criteria: broadband speed, including symmetrical upload speeds, important for video calls, gaming and content creation; network performance; provision of the latest routers, including multigig-capable models suited to busier households and blocks of flats; customer support; and how effectively complaints are resolved. Providers must also hold a Trustpilot rating of at least 4.3 out of 5. The criteria apply equally regardless of a provider's size, and applying is free. [3]

The 13 providers meeting the standard for 2026 are: 4th Utility, Community Fibre, Fibrely, Hyperoptic, MTH Networks, Onestream, Rise Fibre, Squirrel, Toob, Trooli, YouFibre, Zen Internet and Zzoomm.