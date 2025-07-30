Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Uswitch Broadband Excellence Accreditation

Powerful peak-time performance and reliable support – look for our badge highlighting providers leading the way to excellence.

Setting a new higher bar for broadband

Finding the best broadband often means looking beyond speed and cost. That’s why our accreditation scheme looks at quality and service to help you get a better sense of the full package.

Here’s what we look for:

Quality

Offers cutting-edge products that work reliably day after day, giving you a speedy and smooth experience.

Service

Sets the bar for customer service with support that listens and responds quickly. If there’s ever a problem, they’re ready to help.

2025 accredited providers

These providers have met our standards for Broadband Excellence:

4th Utility logo4th Utility
Brsk logoBrsk
Community Fibre logoCommunity Fibre
YouFibre logoYouFibre

How providers are scored

To get the Uswitch Broadband Excellence badge, a provider must show that they excel in product quality and customer service.

Our team of in-house broadband experts review their performance against an objective criteria that focuses on key industry markers. Saving you time doing extra research.

  • Quality
    • Offers symmetrical speeds (same upload and download speed)
    • Provides routers with the latest Wi-Fi 6 or above technology
    • Achieved at least 99% network uptime in the last 12 months
  • Service
    • Achieved an Excellent Trustpilot rating with a minimum 4.3 score
    • Maintained an average response time of less than 2 working days
    • Has a lower than industry average complaints and best practice resolution