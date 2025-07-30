Uswitch Broadband Excellence Accreditation
Powerful peak-time performance and reliable support – look for our badge highlighting providers leading the way to excellence.
Setting a new higher bar for broadband
Finding the best broadband often means looking beyond speed and cost. That’s why our accreditation scheme looks at quality and service to help you get a better sense of the full package.
Here’s what we look for:
Quality
Offers cutting-edge products that work reliably day after day, giving you a speedy and smooth experience.
Service
Sets the bar for customer service with support that listens and responds quickly. If there’s ever a problem, they’re ready to help.
2025 accredited providers
These providers have met our standards for Broadband Excellence:
How providers are scored
To get the Uswitch Broadband Excellence badge, a provider must show that they excel in product quality and customer service.
Our team of in-house broadband experts review their performance against an objective criteria that focuses on key industry markers. Saving you time doing extra research.
- Quality
- Offers symmetrical speeds (same upload and download speed)
- Provides routers with the latest Wi-Fi 6 or above technology
- Achieved at least 99% network uptime in the last 12 months
- Service
- Achieved an Excellent Trustpilot rating with a minimum 4.3 score
- Maintained an average response time of less than 2 working days
- Has a lower than industry average complaints and best practice resolution