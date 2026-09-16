October the worst: only two weeks to avoid 1 Oct energy price hike.. which lands on the day average households turn their heating on

- Households on standard tariffs have only two weeks to get a fixed deal to beat the 4% rise in energy rates, with the price cap hitting £1,723 on 1 October[1]
- The price hike lands on the day when the average UK household typically switches on their heating for the first time[2]
- Homes in the North turn on their heating almost a month earlier than those in the South, with Motherwell, Scotland, beating Dorchester, Dorset, by 28 days[3]
- Ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to push up wholesale costs, with predictions suggesting a 25% increase in rates from January, when heating use is highest[4]
- The cheapest fixed deal on the market offers average savings of £506 compared with January price cap predictions[5]
- Uswitch urges households to lock in a good fixed tariff to protect against the October price hike.
Millions of households have only two weeks to avoid a perfect storm, with energy rates rising on the same day that the average household will turn on their heating for the first time,[1] according to Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise 4% from £1,663 to £1,723 for an average household on 1 October.[1]
That date also marks the average day when households turn on their heating for the first time,[2] according to an analysis of a sample of 128,104 households with gas smart meters connected to the Uswitch app.
The coincidence means that households on standard tariffs face higher unit rates at the exact moment when their energy use starts climbing for winter.
There’s a huge north-south divide when it comes to turning the heating on, with a 28-day gap between the earliest and latest homes in the UK.[3]
Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, and Falkirk, Stirlingshire, are the first towns to turn on their heating, with the average resident switching on for the first time on 20 September. Eight of the ten earliest UK places to switch on their heating are in Scotland.[3]
Table: Ten earliest UK places to switch on their heating
|Rank
|Location
|Average heating-on date
|1
|Motherwell
|20 Sep
|2
|Falkirk
|20 Sep
|3
|Glasgow
|21 Sep
|4
|Blackburn
|21 Sep
|5
|Aberdeen
|21 Sep
|6
|Kilmarnock
|21 Sep
|7
|Paisley
|21 Sep
|8
|Perth
|21 Sep
|9
|Dumfries
|21 Sep
|10
|Stockport
|22 Sep
Source: Uswitch.com
Households in Dorchester, Dorset, are typically the last to put their heating on, waiting almost a month longer on average. The league table of the ten latest heating users is made up of fellow south coast locations including Portsmouth, Brighton, Plymouth and Torquay.[3]
Table: Ten latest UK places to switch on their heating
|Rank
|Location
|Average heating-on date
|1
|Dorchester
|18 Oct
|2
|Portsmouth
|17 Oct
|3
|Brighton
|16 Oct
|4
|Plymouth
|16 Oct
|5
|Canterbury
|16 Oct
|6
|Truro
|16 Oct
|7
|Torquay
|15 Oct
|8
|Medway
|14 Oct
|9
|Ipswich
|14 Oct
|10
|Norwich
|13 Oct
Source: Uswitch.com
The cost of wholesale gas has jumped by almost a third in a month to its highest level since November 2022. Predictions suggest January's price cap will reach £2,152 – almost 25% above the October cap.[4]
Households on standard tariffs have only two weeks to get a fixed deal to avoid higher energy rates from 1 October.
The price hike is avoidable, as there are currently fixed energy deals available that undercut the new rates for October. A 24-month tariff from Sainsbury's Energy costs £1,646 a year for a typical home, which is £77 below the October price cap and £506 below the average January forecast.[5]
Uswitch.com is urging households on standard tariffs to lock in a good fixed deal to avoid the impending energy bill hikes.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “It’s terrible timing, but energy costs are going up for millions of households on the exact day many reach for the heating.
“If you’re on a standard tariff, you have only two weeks to avoid higher energy prices from 1 October. There are currently fixed deals available that are cheaper than October’s price cap, so act now to save yourself money.
“With predictions for January also suggesting a staggering 25% increase, comparing energy deals to find a cheaper option should be a priority for those wanting to avoid the hikes.
“It’s important to run a quick comparison to see options tailored to your personal energy usage. The price cap is going up, but your bills don’t have to.”
Assess your options by comparing energy deals at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. Ofgem: Energy price cap unit rates and standing charges
2. Analysis of a sample of 128,104 households with connected gas smart meters. Compared a summer baseline for gas usage and looked for the first date from 10 Aug where the trailing seven-day average gas use hit twice that baseline. October 1 is the mean date when the average UK household turned on their heating.
3. Analysis of a sample of 128,104 households with connected gas smart meters across 111 towns/cities (all with 50+ meters). See tables in release.
4. Average of predictions from British Gas, EDF and E.ON. £2,152 is average for January price cap.
5. Uswitch.com data, correct as of 10am on 14 September 2026. Energy-only dual fuel tariffs excluding pay-as-you-go, bundles, and renewal-only tariffs