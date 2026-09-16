October the worst: only two weeks to avoid 1 Oct energy price hike.. which lands on the day average households turn their heating on

Households on standard tariffs have only two weeks to get a fixed deal to beat the 4% rise in energy rates, with the price cap hitting £1,723 on 1 October [1]

The price hike lands on the day when the average UK household typically switches on their heating for the first time [2]

Homes in the North turn on their heating almost a month earlier than those in the South, with Motherwell, Scotland, beating Dorchester, Dorset, by 28 days [3]

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to push up wholesale costs, with predictions suggesting a 25% increase in rates from January, when heating use is highest [4]

The cheapest fixed deal on the market offers average savings of £506 compared with January price cap predictions [5]

Uswitch urges households to lock in a good fixed tariff to protect against the October price hike.

Millions of households have only two weeks to avoid a perfect storm, with energy rates rising on the same day that the average household will turn on their heating for the first time,[1] according to Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service.

The energy price cap, which sets the maximum energy rates paid by homes on standard tariffs, will rise 4% from £1,663 to £1,723 for an average household on 1 October.[1]

That date also marks the average day when households turn on their heating for the first time,[2] according to an analysis of a sample of 128,104 households with gas smart meters connected to the Uswitch app.

The coincidence means that households on standard tariffs face higher unit rates at the exact moment when their energy use starts climbing for winter.

There’s a huge north-south divide when it comes to turning the heating on, with a 28-day gap between the earliest and latest homes in the UK.[3]

Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, and Falkirk, Stirlingshire, are the first towns to turn on their heating, with the average resident switching on for the first time on 20 September. Eight of the ten earliest UK places to switch on their heating are in Scotland.[3]