Heat child o’ mine: Three-fifths of Gen Z households plan to buy warming gadgets as energy bills set to rocket

To help combat the chill, one in five Gen Z adults plan to buy an electric blanket (22%), disposable hand warmers (22%), a fleece-lined blanket (21%) or a heated throw (20%) this winter, compared with 3% or fewer of over-55s.[3]

More than one in three Gen Z adults (37%) plan to get a heated jumper, electric blanket or heated gloves.[3]

Wearable warmth is already part of the Gen Z wardrobe as a fifth (20%) own a heated jumper, vest or gilet, four times the proportion of over-55s (5%), while more than a quarter (27%) own disposable hand warmers.[3]

Meanwhile, older households are more focused on keeping the heat in their homes, as half of over-55 homes (49%) own draught excluders, compared with less than a quarter (23%) of under-35 homes. Over-55s are also more likely to own thermal curtains (31% vs 22%) and plug-in heaters (47% vs 32%).[3]

But not all gadgets are cheap to run. One in five Gen Z adults (19%) plan to buy a plug-in electric heater this year,[3] which can cost nearly 53p an hour to run at current prices.[5]

Uswitch is urging households not to wait for temperatures to plummet before taking action. Switching to a cheaper fixed deal, using energy more efficiently and checking eligibility for support schemes could all help households reduce the cost of staying warm this winter.

Households with a smart meter can connect it to the free Uswitch app , which tracks daily energy use, flags cheaper deals and helps households manage their bills. Users can also earn free electricity through schemes like Power Hours, which reward people for cutting their usage or shifting it away from peak times.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “With energy bills already high and likely to increase dramatically in January, it’s no surprise more households are turning to gadgets to keep warm.

“Younger people in particular are embracing heated clothing and electric blankets, as many of these gadgets are a cheap way to stay cosy.

“Heating yourself rather than your home is often cheaper. An electric blanket costs about 2.6p an hour to run, a plug-in heater around 53p. But with bills forecast to rise 29% in January, now is the time to check what you’re paying.

“If you are on your supplier’s standard variable tariff, you risk paying considerably more for your energy if you don’t take action before the new year.

“A quick comparison, using a price cap prediction tool on a site like Uswitch, will show whether a fixed deal could save you money and give you certainty over the winter.”