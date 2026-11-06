Heat child o’ mine: Three-fifths of Gen Z households plan to buy warming gadgets as energy bills set to rocket

- Nearly 11 million UK households plan to buy at least one warming gadget this winter[1] as energy prices look set to soar 29% in January[2]
- Three-fifths of Gen Z households (62%) plan to get at least one warming gadget, compared with only a fifth (22%) of over-55s consumers[3]
- Nearly 17 million households own a hot water bottle, while half of homes (49%) wear thermal clothing and two-fifths (39%) have plug-in heaters[3]
- More than a third of Gen Z households (37%) plan to get a heated jumper, electric blanket or heated gloves this winter[3]
- Uswitch.com urges households to compare energy deals and fix to a cheaper tariff to help protect against further price hikes this winter.
Three-fifths of Gen Z households (62%) plan to buy at least one warming gadget over the colder months, almost three times the proportion of older households (22%),[3] reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the service helping households compare, switch and control their bills.
In total, nearly 11 million households plan to buy at least one gadget to keep warm this winter.[1]
The findings come as households brace for higher energy bills in the new year, with Ofgem due to confirm January’s price cap in late November. Predictions currently suggest a price rise of 29% for households on standard variable tariffs.[2]
One in five households (21%) are now very worried about being cold this winter because of high energy prices, compared with 13% who say they were very worried last winter.[4]
Hot water bottles remain the nation’s favourite way to keep warm, owned by more than half of homes (58%), nearly 17 million households. Thermal clothing, owned by half of homes (49%), and plug-in heaters (39%) are the next most popular.[3]
The most popular gadgets for keeping warm
|Gadget
|Own
|Plan to buy
|Cost per use/hour
|Hot water bottle
|58%
|9%
|7p*
|Thermal clothing (leggings, socks, base layers)
|49%
|10%
|-
|Portable plug-in 2kW electric heater
|39%
|7%
|53p
|Draught excluder(s)
|36%
|10%
|-
|Weighted or fleece-lined blanket (not electric)
|33%
|10%
|-
|Heated (electric) blanket for your bed
|28%
|10%
|2.6p
|Thermal curtains
|27%
|7%
|-
|Microwaveable heat pack/cushion
|24%
|8%
|0.8p**
|Radiator reflector(s)
|23%
|9%
|-
|Thermal blanket or mattress cover
|22%
|8%
|-
|Heated (electric) throw
|21%
|9%
|2p
|Disposable hand warmers
|15%
|8%
|-
|Hand warmer (electric or rechargeable)
|15%
|8%
|0.05p
|Heated foot warmers / mats (electric or rechargeable)
|13%
|8%
|2.6p
|Heated jumper, vest or gilet (electric or rechargeable)
|11%
|8%
|0.8p
|Heated gloves (electric or rechargeable)
|10%
|8%
|0.4p
|Heated slippers
|9%
|7%
|0.1p
Source: Uswitch.com. *Cost of a single hot water bottle. **Two minutes in a 900W microwave. See footnote 5 for cost calculations.
To help combat the chill, one in five Gen Z adults plan to buy an electric blanket (22%), disposable hand warmers (22%), a fleece-lined blanket (21%) or a heated throw (20%) this winter, compared with 3% or fewer of over-55s.[3]
More than one in three Gen Z adults (37%) plan to get a heated jumper, electric blanket or heated gloves.[3]
Wearable warmth is already part of the Gen Z wardrobe as a fifth (20%) own a heated jumper, vest or gilet, four times the proportion of over-55s (5%), while more than a quarter (27%) own disposable hand warmers.[3]
Meanwhile, older households are more focused on keeping the heat in their homes, as half of over-55 homes (49%) own draught excluders, compared with less than a quarter (23%) of under-35 homes. Over-55s are also more likely to own thermal curtains (31% vs 22%) and plug-in heaters (47% vs 32%).[3]
But not all gadgets are cheap to run. One in five Gen Z adults (19%) plan to buy a plug-in electric heater this year,[3] which can cost nearly 53p an hour to run at current prices.[5]
Uswitch is urging households not to wait for temperatures to plummet before taking action. Switching to a cheaper fixed deal, using energy more efficiently and checking eligibility for support schemes could all help households reduce the cost of staying warm this winter.
Households with a smart meter can connect it to the free Uswitch app, which tracks daily energy use, flags cheaper deals and helps households manage their bills. Users can also earn free electricity through schemes like Power Hours, which reward people for cutting their usage or shifting it away from peak times.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “With energy bills already high and likely to increase dramatically in January, it’s no surprise more households are turning to gadgets to keep warm.
“Younger people in particular are embracing heated clothing and electric blankets, as many of these gadgets are a cheap way to stay cosy.
“Heating yourself rather than your home is often cheaper. An electric blanket costs about 2.6p an hour to run, a plug-in heater around 53p. But with bills forecast to rise 29% in January, now is the time to check what you’re paying.
“If you are on your supplier’s standard variable tariff, you risk paying considerably more for your energy if you don’t take action before the new year.
“A quick comparison, using a price cap prediction tool on a site like Uswitch, will show whether a fixed deal could save you money and give you certainty over the winter.”
Compare fixed energy deals now against January’s price cap forecast at Uswitch.com
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium among a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults, 22-25 September 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative. Household figures are based on Uswitch's estimate of 29 million UK households.
1. Respondents were asked ‘Do you own, or have any intention of buying each of the following ‘keeping warm’ gadgets?’ 37% of households said they planned to buy at least one this winter. 37% of 29 million UK households is 10.7 million.
2. The January price cap prediction is based on the average of the latest published forecasts from British Gas, E.ON Next and EDF as of 4 November. The average is £2,219 a year for a typical household, up 28.8% (£496) on the October cap of £1,723.
3. Respondents were asked ‘Do you own, or have any intention of buying each of the following ‘keeping warm’ gadgets?’ Please see table in release for results. 62% of Gen Z said they will buy at least one "keeping warm" gadget for winter this year. The average for Gen X (46-61), Boomers (62-80) and Silent Generation (81+) is 22%. 58% of 29 million = 16,820,000 who own a hot water bottle.
4. Respondents were asked ‘How would you describe your worry, if at all, about being cold last / this winter as a result of high energy prices?’ When answering about this winter, 21% said very worried, 31% said a little worried, 22% said not very worried, 21% said not at all worried. When answering about last year, 13% said very worried, 37% said a little worried, 22% said not very worried, 22% said not at all worried.
5. An electric heater using 2kW x 26.32p/kWh (Ofgem October price cap rates) = 52.6p. Assumed power use for various devices: 5W heated slippers, 100W heated electric blanket, 75W heated electric throw, 2W hand warmer, 30W heated jumper, vest or gilet, 15W heated gloves.
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR