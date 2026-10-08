Energy price cap January 2027: predictions and latest news
How much is the price cap going up in January?
The January 2027 energy price cap is currently predicted to rise by 21%, based on the average of predictions from British Gas, EDF, and E.ON. This would have a significant impact on the bills for customers on standard variable tariffs during the period from 1 January to 31 March, when energy use is often at its highest. Ofgem says that the cap will be announced by 25 November, with predictions regularly updated until then.
You can see how it might affect your bills according to the latest estimates by using our price cap calculator below.
What is the latest price cap news?
As of 8 October 2026:
- The current price cap came into effect on 1 October at a level of £1,723 for an average-use, medium-sized household paying by Direct Debit.
- Attention has quickly turned to the January cap, bearing in mind the potential size of its increase.
- The government has recognised the strain that it will put on customers’ finances and is considering support options to lessen its impact.
Why are bills expected to rise in January?
Bills are expected to rise in January because of the continued effects of the war in Iran on wholesale energy prices. We have already seen the cap increase in May and October because of the constraints on oil and gas supplies due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which will continue to push prices up.
Ofgem assesses the wholesale market during defined observation windows to decide the level of the price cap. With January’s observation window over halfway through, an increase is all but certain, but the exact size of the increase is still unclear.
|Price cap period
|Announcement date
|Price cap assessment period
|1 October 2026 - 31 December 2026
|26 August 2026
|19 May 2026 - 18 August 2026
|1 January 2027 - 31 March 2027
|On or before 25 November 2026
|19 August 2026 - 17 November 2026
|1 April 2027 - 30 June 2027
|On or before 23 February 2027
|18 November 2026 - 15 February 2027
Will prices fall after January?
It’s difficult to say whether prices will fall after January because the wholesale market is so unstable. A resolution to the war would see prices fall, but it’s not clear when or by how much. However, if there is no change in the situation in the Middle East, prices would likely stay around the January cap level or even increase further.
What should I do about the January price cap?
The price cap affects customers on standard variable tariffs. If you haven’t switched energy for more than a year, you’re almost certainly on one of these tariffs, which means your energy costs will go up in January when the price cap changes.
The easiest and quickest way to avoid these price hikes is to switch to a fixed energy deal. These usually offer savings against the price cap, but also provide price certainty for the duration of the contract because the rates won’t change, so you’ll know your expected spend. Running an energy comparison is quick and free, so it’s worth doing just to see what’s out there.
If you’re on a fixed deal, you won’t be affected by price changes until the deal ends, at which point you’ll be rolled on to your supplier’s standard variable tariff and should then see if you can switch to another fixed deal.
There are also support schemes that are run on an annual basis that can help take some pressure off energy bills, such as the Warm Home Discount, Winter Fuel Payment and Cold Weather Payment.
Run an energy comparison
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