eSIM Japan deals
Uswitch tips
How does a travel Japan eSIM work?
After purchasing your Japan eSIM, mobile data is integrated into your smartphone, so you can activate it instantly and start using it right away without waiting. For your trip to Japan, you will receive an email with a link with easy instructions on how to activate your eSIM plan.
Which phones support a Japan eSIM?
All major flagship smartphones, including the latest models from Apple, Samsung, and Google, support eSIM technology.
Japan eSIM travel bundles 🇯🇵
7 day bundle
15 day bundle
30 day bundle
30 day bundle
7 day bundle
Travel eSIM for Japan
Are you travelling to Japan and want to stay connected without the hassle of changing SIM cards? A travel eSIM offers a fast, flexible, and cost-effective way to enjoy reliable mobile data throughout your trip. Whether navigating Tokyo's vibrant streets, uploading photos from Mount Fuji, or simply staying in touch with family and friends, a Japan travel eSIM ensures seamless connectivity across the country.
How to install your Japan travel eSIM
Check your phone is eSIM compatible
Purchase a travel eSIM for Japan
Follow the eSIM installation instructions sent to you via email
Activate your eSIM on arrival in Japan
Why choose an eSIM for Japan?
- Reliable network coverage
A travel eSIM uses Japan’s top mobile networks to ensure you have a strong coverage wherever you go—whether you're exploring the ski slopes, bustling cities like Tokyo and Osaka or trekking through rural landscapes. Stay connected with high-speed 4G and 5G data throughout your trip to Japan.
- No hidden fees
Avoid hefty roaming fees, as eSIM plans have no hidden charges or surprise costs. What you see is what you pay, so you can focus on enjoying your trip without worrying about your phone bill.
- Instant activation and easy setup
No physical SIM card is required! With an eSIM, you can instantly activate your data plan and start using it when you arrive in Japan. Set up your eSIM directly on your device, and you're good to go.
- Affordable data plans
Choose from a range of flexible data plans tailored to your needs. Whether you need just a few days of coverage or more data for a longer stay, a travel eSIM will have a plan that fits your needs. You can even enjoy unlimited data for streaming, browsing, and using apps.
Roaming in Japan on UK networks
Travel eSIM for Japan
US travel eSIM packages are data-only, with costs and allowances vary per package.
Three roaming charges in Japan
Approximately £3.00 per MB, £2 per minute to receive calls, 35p to send texts to the UK.
Vodafone roaming charges in Japan
Vodafone charges £7.39 a day in addition to your existing plan for calls, texts, and up to 25GB of data.
O2 roaming charges in Japan
Approximately £45 per 1GB, £2 per min to make and receive calls, 50p to send a text.
EE roaming charges in Japan
EE's Travel Data Pass gives you 500MB of data for £7.50 a day.
Why choose a Japan travel eSIM over roaming?
Travelling to Japan is exciting, but dealing with mobile roaming charges can be a headache. Here’s why choosing a Japan travel eSIM is a far better option than roaming:
1. No need to change SIM cards
Switching your physical SIM card for a local one is inconvenient and time-consuming, especially when you're on the go. With an eSIM, you simply activate your mobile plan digitally—there’s no need to find a local store, wait in line, or physically swap SIM cards.
2. Stay on top of your home number
If you want to keep your home number active (for calls or texts) while using local data, a Japan travel eSIM makes this simple. You can use your primary phone number for calls while using the eSIM for data - without the need to swap physical SIM cards. This way, you won’t miss important calls while staying connected online.
3. High-speed data without the roaming hassle
Unlike traditional roaming, which sometimes results in slower speeds or reduced coverage, a travel eSIM leverages Japan's high-speed 4G and 5G networks. Whether browsing, streaming, or navigating, you’ll enjoy fast and reliable internet service throughout your trip.
4. Manage your usage easily
With a Japan travel eSIM, you can monitor your data usage directly on your device, helping you stay within your plan limits. No more shocking bills or tracking complicated roaming charges—you’ll know exactly how much data you’ve used and how much you have left and can easily top it up if you are running low on data.
5. Better coverage across Japan
Uswitch’s Japan eSIM uses top local networks, ensuring you get the best possible coverage, whether you’re in bustling cities like Tokyo or exploring remote areas. Roaming services may not offer the same level of consistency or quality in rural or remote regions, leaving you with gaps in service when you need it most.
Key features of a travel eSIM for Japan
- Multiple plan options: Choose from various data packages, including options for light, moderate, and heavy data users.
- Easy setup: Receive detailed instructions on how to install the eSIM on your device—no technical knowledge required.
- Works on all compatible devices: Compatible with most modern smartphones, tablets, and other eSIM-enabled devices.
FAQs
What is an eSIM?
An eSIM is a digital SIM card that allows you to activate a cellular plan without needing a physical SIM card. It’s built into your device and can be set up instantly via a QR code.
Is a travel eSIM for Japan compatible with my device?
Travel eSIMs are compatible with most eSIM-enabled devices. If unsure, check if your phone supports eSIM technology (such as iPhones 6s and later, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, etc.). A full list of compatible devices can be found here.
Can I use my Japan travel eSIM in other countries?
Currently, Uswitch powered by Breeze Japan eSIM plans are only valid in Japan. However, we offer eSIM plans for other destinations—check out our global and regional eSIM offerings for more information.
Can I make calls with the eSIM?
Japan travel eSIM plans are primarily designed for data usage. Voice calls can be made using internet-based apps like WhatsApp, Skype, or Zoom, which are great for keeping in touch with loved ones.
How do I manage my eSIM?
You can manage your eSIM directly from your phone’s settings and through your Uswitch powered by Breeze eSIM account.