Roaming vs Uswitch US travel eSIM

An alternative to getting an eSIM is using the roaming plan from your mobile provider. A roaming plan also gives you an allowance for data, calls, and texts by operating as a guest on a foreign provider’s network, but often at quite a high cost.

An eSIM is usually a prepaid plan, so you know exactly what you’re getting without any hidden charges. Roaming in the US often comes with a high cost, certainly more than it would cost in the EU. Most UK network providers require you to purchase an additional worldwide roaming package when using data and texts in the USA.

The cost per MB of data while in the US can vary depending on your provider, but it can range from 20p to £6.