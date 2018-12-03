Vodafone VeryMe Rewards: everything you need to know

Everyone loves a freebie. And Vodafone’s VeryMe app offers customers exactly that.

During lockdown, Vodafone adapted its offers to help us stay safely entertained in the comfort of our own homes and some of those deals are still valid now. Be sure to keep checking the app for new offers.

Even more impressive, Vodafone harnesses machine learning (also known as artificial intelligence) and location-specific data to tailor deals that are likely to be of particular interest to you. So you'll easily be able to find the things you're most likely to want.

So how do you sign up? What sort of freebies and offers can you expect? And who’s eligible to join? Read on for everything you need to know.

What freebies can you expect?

Vodafone offers all sorts of discounts and promotions from a range of big brands such as Sony, Spotify and more. These typically run on a when-they’re-gone-they’re-gone basis. So, make sure you check in regularly to avoid missing out.

This Father's Day, Vodafone is running a special selection of treats. Claim a free card from Thortful, free wrapping paper from Pretty Gifted, 50% off a huge personalised marshmallow from Mallow Me and almost £10 off a Virgin Wines wooden gift box, which includes two red wines.

The latest offer is a big one for film lovers. You can get your hands on an two adult tickets for any film of your choosing for just £7 every week at 89 Vue cinemas around the country. You can even plan a head and book a film up to 30 days in advance!

Foodies can now claim a 12-month membership to ‘Eat Local’ through Vodafone's VeryMe Rewards.

As part of the membership, you'll get exclusive offers such as 2-for-1 meals and discounts at Michelin star bistros.

To claim this offer, just activate it within the VeryMe section of your My Vodafone app.

At the moment, Vodafone is tailoring a lot of its offerings to help people learning remotely during lockdown. It’s currently offering discounts to four leading online education platforms: Azoomee, MarcoPolo World School, SchoolOnline.co.uk and New Skills Academy.

You can also get free sweets from Candy Kitten, a 3-month subscription to the Telegraph and discounts on fun festive gifts like personalised phone cases and printed marshmallows!

Who’s eligible?

All Vodafone mobile phone customers qualify for VeryMe. That goes for customers on a pay monthly phone deal or a SIM-only contract. And you can get involved if you’re a pay as you go customer, too.

How does it tailor deals to my interests?

From the get-go, you’ll be asked to pick what’s of interest to you. But thereafter, the app will study what sort of deals you take up and which brands’ offers you click on. And then take that information to surface similar offers.

The app will also use your location to pick out offers for you. And it’ll note your usage habits too.

So let’s suppose you’re running low on your data allowance. If you’re lucky, you may well get a gift of some free data to tide you over until your contract refreshes.

How do you sign up?

To get started you’ll need to download the My Vodafone app from the App Store or Google Play. It’s then just a case of clicking to join the VeryMe Rewards scheme and you’re done.

Download the VeryMe app for iPhone.

Download the VeryMe app for Android.