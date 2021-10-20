Google’s latest Pixel smartphone is here, and with a selection of upgrades from its predecessor, the Google Pixel 6 is a smartphone that should be of serious interest to Android fans.

Design and display

The Google Pixel 6 has a bold new design that sets it apart from the look of the Pixel 5. Gone is the one colour design and in comes a two-tone glass back with a camera block that runs horizontally across the top of the device. It’s bold and different.

Flip the Pixel 6 round to find a bright 6.4-inch OLED display - a size upgrade from last year’s model. It’s a Full HD+ Plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the option of a high brightness mode if you need a boost when viewing content.

Google Pixel 6 cameras

The Pixel 6 has an upgraded camera set up with improved lenses and better tech for better pics. On the back there's a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front you’ll find an 8MP punch-hole front camera for all your selfie needs.

There isn’t an optical zoom lens included but you do get the ‘Super Res Zoom’ feature which enables you to reach faraway objects with 7x digital zoom.

And with Google’s new Tensor chip powering the image processing, you can add blur-like effects as well as remove unwanted objects from your pics.

How long does the Google Pixel 6 battery last?

The Google Pixel 6 has a big 4,612mAh battery which Google says will last 24 hours on regular use, and 48 hours if you use Extreme Battery Saver mode. The Pixel 6 also supports 30W fast charging so you can get back to full battery quickly.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 cost?

The Google Pixel 6 is available in 128GB or 256GB models with prices starting from £599.

When is the Google Pixel 6 out?

The Google Pixel 6 is out now, check out all our best deals for Google's new flasgship smartphone.