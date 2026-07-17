Released in October 2021, the Google Pixel 6 is a smartphone that should be of serious interest to Android fans, with a series of impressive specs, great camera technology and an amazing display.

Design and display

The Google Pixel 6 has a bold design that sets it apart from its previous version, the Pixel 5. Gone is the one-colour design and in comes a two-tone glass back, with a camera block that runs in a horizontal strip across the top of the device.

Flip the Pixel 6 around to find a bright 6.4-inch OLED display, a size upgrade from the previous model. It has Full HD+ Plus resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and the option of a high brightness mode if you need a boost when viewing content.

Google Pixel 6 cameras

50MP wide camera, 1/1.31in sensor, f/1.85 aperture,

12MP ultra-wide camera, 1/2.9in sensor, f/2.2 aperture

8MP f/2 fixed focus selfie camera, 84° field of view

The Pixel 6 upgraded its camera setup with improved lenses and smart tech for better pics. On the back there's a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, you’ll find an 8MP hole-punch camera for all your selfie needs.

There isn’t an optical zoom lens included, but you do get the ‘Super Res Zoom’ feature, which enables you to view faraway objects with 7x digital zoom, with much better detail than the digital zoom on other smartphones.

And with Google’s new Tensor chip powering the image processing, you can add blur-like effects as well as remove unwanted objects from your pics.

How long does the Google Pixel 6 battery last?

The Google Pixel 6 has a big 4,612mAh battery which Google says will last 24 hours of regular use, and 48 hours if you use more sparingly Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The Pixel 6 also supports 30W fast charging so you can get back to full battery quickly.