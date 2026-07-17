Google Pixel 6 Pro design and display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro was updated with a two-tone design on its Gorilla Glass Victus glass back and a ‘wraparound’ camera strip that runs along the top. It looks really different to the blocky camera boxes we’ve become used to on recent smartphone releases.

Turn the Pixel 6 Pro around to see its big 6.7-inch OLED screen. It’s a full HD+ Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a high brightness mode. It’s bigger and better than the standard Pixel 6.

How good is the Google Pixel 6 Pro camera?

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom.

The front selfie cam was given a big upgrade, too - your selfies can be captured in 11MP glory.

Google’s exciting Tensor chipset is taking picture editing to the next level. You can add blur, remove blur, or even remove unwanted people and objects from pics! It’s like having a Photoshop app built-in to the handset.

How long does the Google Pixel 6 Pro battery last?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro keeps going for the whole day thanks to its big 4,905mAh battery. You can even bump it up to what Google says is 48 hours of use, provided you switch Extreme Battery Saver mode on.

It can also be fully charged at lightning speed, thanks to 30W fast charging, which can get you from a dead battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 Pro cost?

At the time of writing, you could find a Google Pixel 6 Pro for around £700 outright.

While you may not be able to buy it direct from Google anymore, it's still widely available from a number of networks (see the table above).

When is the Google Pixel 6 Pro out?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is still available to buy as part of a contract from a number of mobile resellers, and outright from third-party sites. Check out all our best Pixel deals here at Uswitch.