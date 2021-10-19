Google’s newest additions to the Pixel smartphone series are here, and the premium offering is the super-sized Google Pixel 6 Pro. If you’re looking for a new Android phone, there might not be many better options than this.

Google Pixel 6 Pro design and display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has been updated with a two-tone design on its Gorilla Glass Victus glass back and a ‘wraparound’ camera strip that runs along the top - it looks really different to the blocky camera boxes we’ve become used to on recent smartphone releases.

Turn the Pixel 6 Pro around to see its big 6.7-inch OLED screen. It’s a Full HD+ Plus screen with 1200Hz refresh rate, as well as a high brightness mode. It’s bigger and better than the standard Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 Pro cameras

The Pixel 6 Pro is the best Google camera you can get, it’s got the same 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera as the regular Pixel 6, but it also adds a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. The front selfie camera has been given an upgrade too - your selfies can be captured in 11MP glory.

Google’s exciting Tensor chipset is taking picture editing to the next level. You can add blur, remove blur, even remove unwanted people and objects from pics! It’s like having Photoshop built in.

How long does the Google Pixel 6 Pro battery last?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro keeps going for the whole day thanks to its big 4,905mAh battery. You can even bump it up to what Google says is 48 hours of use providing you switch Extreme Battery Saver mode on. The Pixel 6 Pro can also get charged in speeds thanks to 30W fast charging which gets you from a dead battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

How much does the Google Pixel 6 Pro cost?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB or 512GB models and prices start at £849.

When is the Google Pixel 6 Pro out?

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is available to buy now! Check out all our best Pixel deals at Uswitch.