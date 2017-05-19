Accessing the internet on your mobile phone has never been cheaper or easier.

Connecting to the internet on your mobile is actually very straightforward. However if you're not sure how it works or would like a refresher, read on and we'll fill you in.

Compare all the latest mobile phone deals at Uswitch now.

Get set up

To connect to the internet using a mobile phone you need the following:

a mobile phone that supports internet access

a mobile phone service that supports data transmission, such as 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi

Using the internet

All new phones now feature one-touch internet access.

Simply activate the pre-loaded web-browser on your phone (such as Google Chrome on Android phones or Safari on iPhones) and you will connect to internet straight away. You can find the default web browser on the main menu screen, or within the Applications menu.

As with surfing on a laptop or desktop, it's a good idea to bookmark your favourite web pages in your phone’s browser.

Bookmarks mean that you can organise the addresses of your favourite and frequently visit web pages in a handy and easy to manage way.

Downloading content

Downloading music, ringtones, photos, or videos on your mobile phone works in much the same way as it would from your PC or laptop.

Most mobile phones have dedicated music or media download software which enables you to quickly and easily transfer files between your mobile and your PC or laptop, for example iTunes for Apple iPhones.

This software also allows you to transfer music from your computer and CDs onto your phone.

Be careful when using the internet without a wifi connection as it can eat into your monthly data allowance. Learn more about getting the most out of your data allowance here.

Which network offers the best coverage? Get up to speed here: Guide to mobile phone coverage.

Internet security

Your internet-ready mobile phone should support secure browsing.

It’s worth remembering that using certain internet services on your mobile, like banking for example, could require your phone to have security certificates.

Your phone may have all the necessary security certificates when you buy it, however, if it does not, you should contact your service provider.

If your smartphone does require security certificates to allow you to connect to the internet and use certain services, you can often download the certificates straight to your phone, or transfer them from your computer to your mobile just as you would with any other file.