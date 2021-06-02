How to transfer contacts from Android to Android or Android to iPhone

Bought a new phone? Don’t want to lose contact details for friends and family and trusted handymen?

Follow these steps and we’ll help you transfer your contacts as painlessly and quickly as possible.

In this particular guide we catering to Android users who want to move their contacts to another Android phone or to an iPhone.

There are several ways to do transfer contacts, none of which require any special knowhow. We’ll outline each of the methods in turn.

1) Transferring your contacts via Google Cloud

The simplest way to transfer your contacts from your current Android phone to another handset is to take advantage of the very reliable Google Cloud back-up service, which is available on all Android devices.

The great advantage of transferring your contacts this way is that once you’ve set up Google Cloud you won’t have to worry about transferring contacts again in future.

That’s because from thereon in, they’ll be synchronised with any of your Android devices in which you have signed in with your Google account.

If you’re already signed in with your Google account, it’s likely that the contacts are already synced.

If you’re unsure, go to Settings > Accounts > Google and check that Contacts is switched on:

If it's not, activate it and in a few minutes all your contacts will be synced to your Google account.

If you use Gmail, the contacts should also appear there, complete with telephone numbers.

If you’re switching to another Android phone, you’ll be prompted to enter your Google details when you first set it up.

If that's not the case, go to Settings > Accounts > Add new + and choose Google.

In a few minutes, all your contacts will appear on your new Android phone

If you’re switching to an iPhone (or iPad), open the Settings app. Select **Accounts > Add Account > and select “Google”.

Your Google contacts will be synced in the Contacts app.

2) Transfer your contacts by saving them to SIM

If you’re not happy with linking all of your contacts with your Google account, or you don’t plan to set up a Google account on your new phone, you can use the old-fashioned method of storing your contacts on your SIM.

First of all, make sure the SIM card from your previous phone fits into your new handset.

This is critical, because if it doesn’t fit you won’t be able to transfer your contacts using this method.

Checked the SIM fits? It does, you say? Good news. The next step is to take your old phone and open the Contacts app and find the settings menu.

This may look different depending on your phone, but it is generally located on the top right of your main Contacts screen.

Your next move is choose Import/Export(or just Export on some phones), then “Export to SIM card”

Now you can transfer your contacts into your new phone using your old SIM.

If you’re transferring to a new Android phone, insert the old SIM and open Contacts, then Settings > Import/Export > Import from SIM card.

If you’re transferring to a new iPhone, go to Settings > Contacts and then Import SIM contacts.

Once the transfer is complete you can swap the old SIM with the new.

3) Switching from Android to an iPhone? You can use Apple's Move to iOS

Apple's extremely handy Move to iOS app is probably the best tool to help with you switch from an Android to an iPhone.

As well transferring contacts, this neat app also syncs all your messages, photos, calendars and even suggests iOS alternatives to your existing Android apps.

Download Move to iOS for Android.

