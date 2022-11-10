Should I update my iPhone to the latest version of iOS?

Apple released its big iOS 26 update on September 15, 2025, which included Apple Intelligence, home and lock screen upgrades, followed by a series of smaller updates over the following months. The smaller updates will have somewhat confusing names—at the time of writing, the latest update is iOS 26.

Not all updates will be required for your iPhone; some are specific to MacBooks, iPads, etc. And just because it's been released, does that mean you should install it on your phone?

1. To improve performance

It is common for iPhones with outdated software to slow down over time. While this is not the number one cause of slowdown, it should be considered a factor.

The cause of the slowdown is linked to your apps having to adapt to the new technical standards of the major update. This means some of them won’t work as intended on older software versions and will cause your devices to lag.

Even though you may not notice it because you’ve been using your phone all along, you will see the difference after installing the update. Your iPhone will resume working efficiently at top speed.

2. To fix bugs

A bug affecting your device can happen randomly and be very frustrating. What causes a bug is an error that messes with the functioning of a program or causes it to crash. Examples of bugs that can affect your iPhone include:

WiFi not connecting

The cellular connection is not working

iPhone getting stuck at the iPhone logo

Freezing/crashing randomly

Many of these common user issues are usually solved by bug fixes in software updates. So, by updating your iPhone, you solve and prevent these frustrating issues.

3. To improve security

There’s a reason you never have to install antivirus software on your iPhone, and that’s because most vulnerabilities are taken care of by your iPhone’s security features.

However, hackers will always try new and more innovative ways to hack iPhones. Software updates come with security improvements based on the vulnerabilities found in the previous version. So, installing the latest software that is free of vulnerabilities is the best way to keep your privacy, identity, and financial information safe.

4. New features

With every major iPhone software update comes new and exciting features. You might feel like you don’t need your phone to do anything new, but it’s more than likely that there’s a feature you currently rely on that was rolled out in a previous update.

This is especially true with the iOS 18 update that gave users access to a range of AI features for the first time through Apple Intelligence software.