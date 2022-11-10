Should I update my iPhone to the latest version of iOS?
Apple released its big iOS 26 update on September 15, 2025, which included Apple Intelligence, home and lock screen upgrades, followed by a series of smaller updates over the following months. The smaller updates will have somewhat confusing names—at the time of writing, the latest update is iOS 26.
Not all updates will be required for your iPhone; some are specific to MacBooks, iPads, etc. And just because it's been released, does that mean you should install it on your phone?
Why you should update your iPhone
1. To improve performance
It is common for iPhones with outdated software to slow down over time. While this is not the number one cause of slowdown, it should be considered a factor.
The cause of the slowdown is linked to your apps having to adapt to the new technical standards of the major update. This means some of them won’t work as intended on older software versions and will cause your devices to lag.
Even though you may not notice it because you’ve been using your phone all along, you will see the difference after installing the update. Your iPhone will resume working efficiently at top speed.
2. To fix bugs
A bug affecting your device can happen randomly and be very frustrating. What causes a bug is an error that messes with the functioning of a program or causes it to crash. Examples of bugs that can affect your iPhone include:
- WiFi not connecting
- The cellular connection is not working
- iPhone getting stuck at the iPhone logo
- Freezing/crashing randomly
Many of these common user issues are usually solved by bug fixes in software updates. So, by updating your iPhone, you solve and prevent these frustrating issues.
3. To improve security
There’s a reason you never have to install antivirus software on your iPhone, and that’s because most vulnerabilities are taken care of by your iPhone’s security features.
However, hackers will always try new and more innovative ways to hack iPhones. Software updates come with security improvements based on the vulnerabilities found in the previous version. So, installing the latest software that is free of vulnerabilities is the best way to keep your privacy, identity, and financial information safe.
4. New features
With every major iPhone software update comes new and exciting features. You might feel like you don’t need your phone to do anything new, but it’s more than likely that there’s a feature you currently rely on that was rolled out in a previous update.
This is especially true with the iOS 18 update that gave users access to a range of AI features for the first time through Apple Intelligence software.
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iOS 26 review
The all-important iOS 26 runs Apple's AI features. iOS 26 also sports several features that could change how you use your iPhone.
Customised home and lock screen
The lock screen clock now automatically shifts its position to frame your photo perfectly, ensuring the subject always stays in view. Tilt or move your iPhone, and your wallpaper springs to life with a subtle 3D effect that adds depth to your favourite moments.
Home screen App icons now have a refreshed look that you can customise with tints or transform entirely by turning them light, dark, or even clear. Mix and match styles to fit your mood, your wallpaper, or your vibe
Improved Photos app
When you update to iOS 26, the layout of your iPhone’s Photos app will change. You’ll see a tab at the bottom of your library that lets you sort images by year, month, or all. Your photos will also be sorted into categories and specialised collections that you can customise, which will appear towards the bottom of your page. You’ll see panels such as Albums, People & Pets, Pinned Collections and more.
Improved Siri
Siri has had a bit of a refresh—not just in looks but also in how it handles your questions. It’s now more forgiving if you trip over your words or change your mind mid-sentence. Plus, it listens better after giving an answer, making it easier to ask follow-up questions without starting over.
That said, personalised responses using Apple Intelligence are still on the horizon. iOS 26 continues with ChatGPT integration. If Siri doesn’t have the answer straight away, it’ll ask if you’d like to check ChatGPT instead—no account needed (but you can sign in if you have one).
Easily deal with unwanted messages
You can now stay in control of your inbox like never before. Messages from unknown numbers are automatically filtered into a separate list, so you can review and approve them when it suits you.
Group conversations are also now way more interactive. You can create polls to make decisions quickly, securely send or receive money with Apple Cash, and see who’s typing in real time.
Common iPhone software update issues and solutions:
Insufficient storage:
Before updating your iPhone, ensuring you have adequate storage space is crucial. Officially, you’ll need just under 16GB of free space to install iOS 26, but you may aim to have around 20GB if you can.
If your storage is lacking, you'll receive a message prompting you to temporarily remove apps. You can proceed by allowing apps to be automatically reinstalled after the update or manually deleting content from your device.
Low battery:
To successfully update your iPhone, it needs to have a minimum of 50% battery charge or be connected to a power source. Charge your phone in advance to avoid this issue. If you struggle to reach 50% charge, or your iPhone's Battery Health is consistently poor, consider replacing the battery rather than upgrading your device.
Should I update to iOS 18?
While updating your iPhone may seem inconvenient, it's necessary to ensure optimal performance, privacy, and security. Neglecting updates can lead to a sluggish phone and potential security risks, making the brief inconvenience of updating well worth the effort.
iOS 18 is only compatible with the iPhone XS and newer models, meaning that support has been dropped for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. If you want to upgrade your iPhone to a model compatible with iOS 18 check out our iPhone deals page.
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