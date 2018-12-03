Vodafone VeryMe Rewards: everything you need to know

Everyone loves a freebie. And Vodafone’s VeryMe app offers customers exactly that.

Vodafone has harnessed machine learning (also known as artificial intelligence) and location-specific data to tailor deals that are likely to be of particular interest to you. So you'll easily be able to find the things you're most likely to want.

But how do you sign up? What sort of freebies and offers can you expect? And who’s eligible to join? Read on for everything you need to know.

What freebies can you expect?

Vodafone offers all sorts of discounts and promotions from a range of big brands, such as Sony, Spotify and more. These typically run on a when-they’re-gone-they’re-gone basis. So, make sure you check in regularly to avoid missing out.

Please note: all deals are correct at time of writing.

Free pumpkin from Sainsbury's for Halloween

On Friday 20th October, Vodafone customers can enjoy a free pumpkin with up to £2 from Sainsbury's (offer ends the same day at 23.59).

More VeryMe Rewards from Vodafone

Besides this, Vodafone customers can get a world of new entertainment with free access to discovery+. The discovery+ streaming channel has a huge catalogue of great content, including shows like Deadliest Catch, Ghost Adventures, Meghan & Harry: Recollections May Vary and The Devil Made Me Do It.

You can get six months of discovery+ for free redeem through the VeryMe section of your My Vodafone app. Once the six month free period is up, you can either carry on with and subscribe for just £4.99 a month or cancel free of charge.

Foodies can now claim a 12-month membership to ‘Eat Local’ through Vodafone's VeryMe Rewards. As part of the membership, you'll get exclusive offers such as 2-for-1 meals and discounts at Michelin star bistros. To claim this offer, just activate it within the VeryMe section of your My Vodafone app.

Who’s eligible?

All Vodafone mobile phone customers qualify for VeryMe. That goes for customers on a pay monthly phone deal or a SIM-only contract. And you can get involved if you’re a pay as you go customer, too.

How does it tailor deals to my interests?

From the get-go, you’ll be asked to pick what’s of interest to you. But thereafter, the app will study what sort of deals you take up and which brands’ offers you click on. And then take that information to surface similar offers.

The app will also use your location to pick out offers for you. And it’ll note your usage habits too.

So let’s suppose you’re running low on your data allowance. If you’re lucky, you may well get a gift of some free data to tide you over until your contract refreshes.

How do you sign up?

To get started you’ll need to download the My Vodafone app from the App Store or Google Play. It’s then just a case of clicking to join the VeryMe Rewards scheme and you’re done.

Download the VeryMe app for iPhone.

Download the VeryMe app for Android.