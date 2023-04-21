 Skip to main content
Honor Magic5 Lite

Honor

Magic5 Lite deals

Filter by:
Monthly cost
Upfront cost
Data
5G
Networks
Contract length
Refurbished deals
Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

Free

Upfront cost

Free

Total cost

£456.00

Total cost

£456.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 months free insurance
Unlimiteddata
£19.00per month

Available from 2 retailers

Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

£39.00

Upfront cost

£39.00

Total cost

£423.00

Total cost

£423.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 months free insurance
100GBdata
£16.00per month
Fonehouse Retailer logo
Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

Free

Upfront cost

Free

Total cost

£432.00

Total cost

£432.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 months free insurance
100GBdata
£18.00per month
Fonehouse Retailer logo
Talkmobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

£19.00

Upfront cost

£19.00

Total cost

£401.79

Total cost

£401.79

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
100GBdata
£15.95per month
Metrofone Retailer logo
Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

£69.99

Upfront cost

£69.99

Total cost

£501.99

Total cost

£501.99

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 Months Free Insurance
Unlimiteddata
£18.00per month

Available from 2 retailers

Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

Free

Upfront cost

Free

Total cost

£504.00

Total cost

£504.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 Months Free Insurance
Unlimiteddata
£21.00per month
Affordable Mobiles Retailer logo
Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

£89.99

Upfront cost

£89.99

Total cost

£497.99

Total cost

£497.99

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 Months Free Insurance
Unlimiteddata
£17.00per month

Available from 2 retailers

Vodafone logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

Free

Upfront cost

Free

Total cost

£703.00

Total cost

£703.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
£185 cashback
2 months free insurance
Unlimiteddata
£37.00per month

Available from 2 retailers

Vodafone logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

Free

Upfront cost

Free

Total cost

£757.00

Total cost

£757.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
£275 cashback
2 months free insurance
Unlimiteddata
£43.00per month
Fonehouse Retailer logo
Three Mobile logo
Honor Magic5 Lite 128GB
Honor Magic5 Lite Phone image

Upfront cost

£19.00

Upfront cost

£19.00

Total cost

£451.00

Total cost

£451.00

Contract length

24 months

Contract length

24 months

5G
2 months free insurance
Unlimiteddata
£18.00per month

Available from 2 retailers

Can't find what you're looking for?
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Our guides

Guides

Transferring your mobile number to a new phone

Guides

Internet data allowances - how much is enough?

Guides

A guide to switching mobile phone provider