iPhone 12 Pro deals

The iPhone Pro is set to be one of the most advanced 5G phones ever, with powerful cameras and the latest super fast processor available to Apple users.

What does the iPhone 12 Pro look like?

The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1 inch screen, a noticeable increase from last year's iPhone 11 Pro which measured 5.8 inches, featuring Apple's industry-leading Super Retina XDR display technology.

The iPhone 12 Pro has a surgical grade stainless steel design and precision built back glass.

The screen is composed of Apple's new ceramic shield, which goes beyond glass for dramatically improved toughness and crystal clear display. Apparently it offers four time better drop performance than previous iPhone models. Meaning you can feel confident your screen won't crack if you accidentally drop it once or twice.

What processor does the iPhone 12 Pro have?

The iPhone 12 Pro will feature Apple's new A14 Bionic chip which has 11.8 billion transistors for improved performance and efficiency in your iPhone. The 6-core CPU and the 4-core GPU make video, gaming and graphics faster and smoother than ever.

The A14 chip also includes an Image Signal Processor which is what allows for those incredible iPhone photos and videos, using machine learning to make sure you always get a great shot.

How good is the iPhone 12 Pro camera?

The iPhone 12 Pro boasts three rear-facing cameras and one front-facing camera, all of which have been improved upon from the previous iPhone 11 models. These include:

Ultra wide 12 MP camera with 120 degree field of view which is ideal for capturing landscapes and groups shots.

Wide 12MP lense with a new f/1.6 aperture and 7-element lense that lets in 27% more light. Making low light shooting a snap.

Telephoto 12MP 52mm lense that's great for portraits.

Is there an iPhone 12 Pro 5G?

All the latest iPhones, including iPhone 12 Pro, come with 5G capability. This means that you'll be able to use your shiny new iPhone with incredible 5G speeds.

What colours does the iPhone 12 Pro come in?

The iPhone 12 Pro comes in four different colours: graphite, stainless steel, gold, and pacific blue.

What accessories can you get for the iPhone 12 Pro?

The MagSafe charger is back. Apple has revived its old magnetic charger for the iPhone 12 series.

How much does the iPhone 12 Pro cost?

The iPhone 12 Pro costs £999 at the time of release, but you can spread the cost out on an affordable pay monthly plan.

Are there any cheap iPhone 12 Pro deals?

What could I buy instead of the iPhone 12 Pro?

