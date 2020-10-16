iPhone 12 Pro deals

The iPhone Pro is set to be one of the most advanced 5G phones ever, with powerful cameras and the latest super fast processor available to Apple users.
The iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.1 inch screen, a noticeable increase from last year's iPhone 11 Pro which measured 5.8 inches, featuring Apple's industry-leading Super Retina XDR display technology.
The iPhone 12 Pro has a surgical grade stainless steel design and precision built back glass.
The screen is composed of Apple's new ceramic shield, which goes beyond glass for dramatically improved toughness and crystal clear display. Apparently it offers four time better drop performance than previous iPhone models. Meaning you can feel confident your screen won't crack if you accidentally drop it once or twice.
The iPhone 12 Pro will feature Apple's new A14 Bionic chip which has 11.8 billion transistors for improved performance and efficiency in your iPhone. The 6-core CPU and the 4-core GPU make video, gaming and graphics faster and smoother than ever.
The A14 chip also includes an Image Signal Processor which is what allows for those incredible iPhone photos and videos, using machine learning to make sure you always get a great shot.
The iPhone 12 Pro boasts three rear-facing cameras and one front-facing camera, all of which have been improved upon from the previous iPhone 11 models. These include:
[Read our in-depth iPhone 12 Pro Max camera review]
All the latest iPhones, including iPhone 12 Pro, come with 5G capability. This means that you'll be able to use your shiny new iPhone with incredible 5G speeds.
See all our iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
The iPhone 12 Pro comes in four different colours: graphite, stainless steel, gold, and pacific blue.
The MagSafe charger is back. Apple has revived its old magnetic charger for the iPhone 12 series.
Here's everything all the info on the Apple MagSafe charger.
The iPhone 12 Pro costs £999 at the time of release, but you can spread the cost out on an affordable pay monthly plan.
The iPhone 12 Pro is out now, take a look at some great pay monthly contract deals
Check out all the rumours we've heard about the iPhone 12
If the iPhone 12 Pro is a bit beyond your budget, here's a list of cheaper iPhones you can get: