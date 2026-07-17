Where can I compare iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was initially released in September 2020 and has since been discontinued from Apple and the majority of UK networks. With the release of the iPhone 15, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is potentially a little bit outdated as smartphone technology has changed and improved in recent years.

What is the iPhone 12 Pro Max availability and price?

Originally priced at £1,099, there are plenty of newer, more powerful iPhones available that might be a better alternative if you can't fine an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Check out our wide range of iPhone deals to compare models and see which iPhone is right for you.

What iPhone should I get instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was the largest and most powerful of Apple's 12 range, with a stunning screen and an incredible array of cameras that claims to shoot Hollywood-quality photos and video.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max was one of the best iPhones available when it launched, but it is slightly outdated with three new ranges having been launched since then. Check out all our other iPhone deals deals to see if there's one that suits you.

What are the iPhone 12 Pro Max features and specs?

6.7‑inch all‑screen OLED display with Super Retina XDR, 2778‑by‑1284-pixel resolution at 458 ppi, True Tone and haptic touch.

Weight: 228g

Dimensions: 78.1mm x 160.8mm x 7.4mm

A14 Bionic chip

Three camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto cameras

Three storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage

Lithium‑ion battery capable of 80 hours audio playback or 20 hours video playback

Ceramic Shield front with textured matte glass back and a stainless steel design

Four colour options: Silver, Graphite, Gold and pacific Blue

Also available: iPhone 12

In addition to the fantastic screen and the excellent camera set up, the iPhone 12 range was the first to feature 5G compatibility. This means that any handsets you look at that are older than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll have to make do with 4G.

This means that the best iPhone 12 Pro Max deals you’ll see in the tables above will all include 5G.

How good is the iPhone 12 Pro Max display?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7 inch screen, and just like the smaller iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features Apple's impressive Super Retina XDR display and is toughened up by the new ceramic shield.

This means that you can enjoy incredible colours, amazing videos and a rich mobile gaming experience on a screen that is tough, durable and less likely to crack if you accidentally drop your phone.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four colours: grey, stainless steel, gold, and pacific blue.

How good is the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera?

This is the fun part, as the size and processing power of the iPhone 12 Pro Max allows you to really take advantage of the phone's four-camera set-up to take professional-level photos and videos. In addition to the front-facing camera, the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes:

Ultra-wide 12 MP camera with 120 degree field of view which is ideal for capturing landscapes and groups shots.

Wide 12MP lens with a new f/1.6 aperture and 7-element lens that lets in 27% more light. Making low light shooting a snap.

Telephoto 12MP 52mm lens that's great for portraits adn when you really need to zoom in to get the shot.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras also allow avid photographers to use their iPhones as a handy alternative to their DSLR cameras with a few professional features.

Apple ProRAW photography

Apple ProRAW gives photographers the option to take advantage of combining shooting in HDR with the flexibility of shooting in RAW, allowing you to make detailed adjustments to the photos exposure, white balance and tone remapping in the same way you would from other forms of digital photography.

LiDAR scanner

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features LiDAR scanner (light detection and ranging) technology. This enables object and room scanning, making instant Augmented Reality features available through the device.

It also takes the pro camera system to a new level, allowing you to autofocus in low light, identifying the focus and subject in both photos and videos.

How good is the iPhone 12 Pro Max for video?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max allows you to record bright, vibrant video in 10-bit high dynamic range, capturing over 700 million colours (60x more colours than previous models). And, for the first time ever, you can record in Dolby Vision HDR, as well as 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

Check out our full iPhone 12 Pro Max camera review to find out more.

How long does the battery last?

The battery on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is impressive, and a full charge will last varying amounts of time depending on what you use your phone for throughout the day.

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 Pro Max battery lasts:

Up to 20 hours for video playback

Up to 12 hours for streamed video playback

Up to 80 hours for audio playback

The iPhone 12 Pro Max battery includes MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W, and fast‑charging up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter or higher.

What processor does the iPhone 12 Pro Max have?

The introduction of Apple's A14 Bionic chip meant that the iPhone 12 Pro Max was a powerhouse of a machine. Its 6-core CPU and the 4-core GPU make taking photos and video simple, and make gaming and graphics smooth.

The A14 Bionic chip also means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max can incorporate advanced machine learning with an Image Signal Processor to make every shot you take perfect.

What is the difference between iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12, while still a great smartphone, isn’t in the same league as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 has a dual-camera set-up vs the iPhone 12 Pro Max’s three rear-facing cameras, the screen is 6.06 inches compared to the Pro Max’s massive 6.7 inch screen, and both battery life and processor power are significantly higher in the top-end Pro Max model.

Check out all of our latest iPhone deals to see which version might suit your needs and your budget best.

Uswitch experts review of iPhone 12 Pro Max

Ray Ali, Uswitch mobiles expert reviewed the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it was first released.

“The 12 Pro Max is bigger than the 11 Pro Max. But its design, which is the same squared look as the rest of the range, means it doesn’t come across as too big.

It’s even better than the 12 Pro. As well as the bigger screen, it’s also got a better camera system which includes a telephoto lens and the biggest sensor of any iPhone.

Size and usability wise, yep it’s pretty big. But as mentioned, its square-edged design doesn’t make it look quite as big as the 11 Pro Max did, even though it is slightly bigger.

The screen is stunning too, and you can see the difference in the camera even when you compare it to the iPhone 12 Pro.”

Can I get the iPhone 12 Pro Max with unlimited data?

You can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max with unlimited data from networks like O2 and Vodafone, both of which offer fantastic 5G speeds.

Author: Nick Baker Last updated: 7 September 2023