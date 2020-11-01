iPhone 12 Pro Max deals

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest and most powerful of Apple's new 5G phones, with a stunning screen and an incredible array of cameras that claims to shoot Hollywood-quality photos and video.

What does the iPhone 12 Pro Max look like?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7 inch screen, making it the largest iPhone Apple has ever produced. Like the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features Apple's impressive Super Retina XDR display and is toughened up by the new ceramic shield.

This means that you can enjoy incredible colours, amazing videos and rich gaming experience on a screen that is tough, durable and less likely to crack if you accidentally drop your phone.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four colours: grey, stainless steel, gold, and pacific blue.

What processor does the iPhone 12 Pro Max have?

The introduction of Apple's A14 Bionic chip means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is a powerhouse of a machine. Its 6-core CPU and the 4-core GPU make taking photos and video simple, and make gaming and graphics smoother than ever.

The A14 Bionic chip also means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max can incorporate advanced machine learning with an Image Signal Processor to make every shot you take perfect.

How good is the iPhone 12 Pro Max camera?

This is the fun part, as the size and processing power of the iPhone 12 Pro Max allow you to really take advantage of the phones four-camera set-up to take professional-level photos and videos. In addition to the front-facing camera, the iPhone 12 Pro Max includes:

Ultra wide 12 MP camera with 120 degree field of view which is ideal for capturing landscapes and groups shots

Wide 12MP lens with a new f/1.6 aperture and 7-element lens that lets in 27% more light. Making low light shooting a snap

Telephoto 12MP 52mm lens that's great for portraits

The iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras will also allow professional photographers to use their iPhones as a viable alternative to their DSLR cameras with a few professional features:

What is Apple ProRAW photography?

Apple ProRAW gives photographers the option to take advantage of combining shooting in HDR with the flexibility of shooting in RAW, allowing you to make detailed adjustments to the photos exposure, white balance and tone remapping in the same way you would from traditional digital photography.

iPhone 12 Pro Max video with Dolby Vision

The iPhone 12 Pro Max allows you to record HDR video in 10-bit high dynamic range, capturing over 700 million colours (60x more colours than previous models). And, for the first time ever, you can record in Dolby Vision HDR, as well as 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

LiDAR scanner on iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max now features LiDAR scanner (light detection and ranging) technology. This enables object and room scanning, making instant AR available.

It also takes the pro camera system to a new level, allowing you to autofocus in low light, identifying the focus and subject in both photos and videos.

Is there an iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is fully compatible with 5G.

How much does the iPhone 12 Pro Max cost?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max costs £1,099 to purchase upfront at the time of release. Take a look at all our iPhone deals

What comes in the iPhone 12 Pro Max box?

One of the big changes in the new range of iPhones is the packaging - it's considerably smaller. But that's because you no longer get a charging plug in the box. Considering most peopel likely have a charger, we don't think it's a big loss. And you still get the actual charging cable.

What accessories are available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

The MagSafe charger has made a return, and it works with the new iPhone 12 range. Here'severything you need to know about the Apple MagSafe charger.

Are there any cheap iPhone 12 Pro Max deals?

What iPhone should I get instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the best iPhones available. But are you tempted by the brand new iPhone 13 range? But it comes with a price to match. If you want a cheaper iPhone, you might want to consider the following:

What is the newest iPhone?

The iPhone 13 range is Apple's latest flagship iPhone.