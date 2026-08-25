iPhone Ultra deals

The iPhone Fold is tipped to fold open like a book, with a rumoured 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch OLED screen on the inside. That would let it work as a standard smartphone when closed, and effectively a mini tablet when unfolded. Unfolded, it’s rumoured to be a super slim 4.5mm (slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra), and 9-9.5mm when folded (which is slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro).

But in some ways, it could be a step down compared to other iPhones. There are said to be only two rear cameras (the Pro iPhone models have three), and it’s rumoured to lack Face ID facial recognition, with only Touch ID fingerprint recognition instead. It’s also rumoured to cost around £2,000. Still, as the first Apple foldable it’s sure to generate plenty of excitement and could be the first step to making foldables genuinely mainstream.