iPhone Ultra deals
Apple is heavily tipped to be working on a folding iPhone. Dubbed the iPhone Ultra (or iPhone Fold), it hasn’t been announced yet, but as soon as pre-orders go live, we’ll bring you all the best pay-monthly deals from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the best price on Apple’s most exciting smartphone for years.
iPhone Ultra: everything we know so far
The iPhone Fold is tipped to fold open like a book, with a rumoured 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch OLED screen on the inside. That would let it work as a standard smartphone when closed, and effectively a mini tablet when unfolded. Unfolded, it’s rumoured to be a super slim 4.5mm (slightly thicker than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra), and 9-9.5mm when folded (which is slightly thicker than the iPhone 17 Pro).
But in some ways, it could be a step down compared to other iPhones. There are said to be only two rear cameras (the Pro iPhone models have three), and it’s rumoured to lack Face ID facial recognition, with only Touch ID fingerprint recognition instead. It’s also rumoured to cost around £2,000. Still, as the first Apple foldable it’s sure to generate plenty of excitement and could be the first step to making foldables genuinely mainstream.
Display
Rumoured to have a 5.5-inch cover screen, and a 7.8-inch internal screen with a crease-free design
Design
A book-style folding design is tipped, standing slightly shorter than the Pro model iPhone
Cameras
48MP wide and 48MP ultrawide rear cameras are rumoured, along with dual 18MP front-facers
Price
Expected to start at £2,000, with higher-capacity variants costing around £2,600-£2,900.
Key rumoured specs for the iPhone 18 Ultra
- Design: Said to have a book-style fold, with a screen that was reportedly made crease-free “regardless of cost” – hence why it took so long for the iPhone Fold to launch
- Display: Rumoured to have a 5.5-inch cover screen, with a 7.8-inch interior OLED when folded open
- Dimensions: Tipped to be about 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and 9-9.5mm when folded shut
- Cameras: Said to have two 48MP rear cameras (the Pro iPhones have three), along with dual 18MP front cameras for selfies when the phone is open or closed
- Chip: Expected to have the same A20 Pro processor as the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
- Touch ID: Fingerprint recognition is rumoured for the side button, but it’s expected to lack Face ID, which iPhones have had since 2017
- Price: Analysts expect a starting price of £2,000, with higher capacity models costing around £2,600-£2,900
- Availability risk: Rumours abound that the iPhone Ultra will launch later than the iPhone 18 Pro models, with stock shortages possible
When is the iPhone Ultra coming out?
Apple is rumoured to be holding its iPhone launch event on Wednesday 9 September, at which the iPhone Ultra is expected to star. Pre-orders usually start soon after, but rumours say the iPhone Ultra could be delayed, and possibly won’t be available to buy until October or even later.
How much will the iPhone Ultra cost in the UK?
Experts predict a starting price of around £2,000 – that’s more expensive than the iPhone 18 Pro models, due to the more intricate design of a folding phone, its two screens, plus the global RAM shortage, which is pushing up prices for all devices. Higher-capacity iPhone Ultra models are expected to cost £2,600- £2,900.