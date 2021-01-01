Compare EE Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Coverage

Standard 4G service

EE 4G network offers 99% population coverage for its standard 4G service, which is available to all its customers.

Faster 4G+ service

Restricted to customers on its EE Max plans, is solely available in Greater London and other large cities in the UK. You’ll also need a compatible handset for it to work.

Speed

EE’s network has an average 4G connection speed of 30Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal (1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018)

5G

5G has the potential to deliver speeds of 1Gbps speeds to compatible 5G devices but expects an average of 100-150Mbps. Currently this is only available in select cities.

4G

Two speed plans are available:

EE Essential plan gets you a connection speed of up to 60Mbps.

gets you a connection speed of up to 60Mbps. EE Max plan which is restricted to major cities, offers a connection speed up to 90Mbps.

Benefits

EE’s range of benefits include:

Free Apple Music. All EE pay monthly, 30-day and 12-month SIM-only customers with iPhones or Android phones qualify for six months’ free use of Apple’s music streaming service. EE will also cover your data usage, so listening to music won’t eat into your monthly data allowance, as long as you’re using it in the UK.

Data Boost of up to 50GB. Sign up for a monthly phone plan or 12-month SIM plan and an EE broadband product qualify for up to 50GB of extra data per month for their phone plan, free of charge.

EE Tickets is a nice little perk that gives EE customers priority booking for events at Wembley Stadium, as well as the chance to win tickets for sporting events and concerts.

BT Sport Mobile app. On select EE pay monthly phone contracts, you’ll get 24 months’ free use of the BT Sport app on your smartphone and other mobile devices. So you’ll be able to watch live Premier League and Champions League, FA Cup and Europa League football, coverage of La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A, as well as European Rugby Champions Cup, Ultimate Fighting Championship and MotoGP.

NB: The BT Sport mobile app doesn’t allow you to watch BT Sport on your TV. It’s solely available on mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The best boost is undoubtedly the data, which gives you an extra 500MB after three months, then 1GB after another three months, then 1.5GB and so on.

It’s worth noting, though, that this service is solely available on iPhone, BlackBerry, Android and Windows devices bought directly from EE, either online or in-store.

Roaming

EE’s roaming scheme is divided into two plans:

EE Essential plan

EU roaming Use your UK allowances in 48 European destinations. No roaming charges.

International roaming For an additional charge, EE Essential customers can sign up for add-ons that allow them to roam in more countries.

EE Max plan

EU roaming Use your UK allowances in 48 European destinations. No roaming charges.

International roaming Use your your UK allowances in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and the USA. For no extra charge.

Customer service

EE customer support is UK-based and is open 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and 8am-6pm at weekends.

You can reach them on 150 from an EE phone. Or on 07953 966 250 from any other phone.

Calls from EE phones are free, but calls from any other phone are charged at standard network rates.

Customers can also get in touch with customer support on livechat via’s EE’s site.

Alternatively, there’s an option to try to resolve queries via its customer forums or using its on-site FAQ.

Data rollover

EE pay as you go customers on a £10 or £15 30-day rolling contract are eligible to roll over their unused data onto their next pack.

Bear in mind that this doesn’t include any data from add-ons or free data boosts.

Mobile app

Available for iPhone and Android, the free-to-download MyEE app allows you to manage your bills and add data if you run out. You can also check call charges with itemised billing.

Download MyEE for iPhone.

Download MyEE for Android.

EE customers on select 4GEE Max plans can upgrade their phone after 12 months. Provided your handset qualifies for the early upgrade scheme, you can trade it in for a newer model.

If you don’t want to return your old handset, or if your phone has been damaged, you can still upgrade, although you will probably have to pay an additional charge.

Tariffs

EE offers a range of competitively priced 4G tariffs for its super-fast mobile phone network. SIM-only and pay monthly contracts are on offer, all of which feature a mix of call minutes, texts and 4G data usage.

Double speed tariffs are also available in areas where EE has upgraded its network and provide maximum data speeds of 60Mpbs.

The EE Wi-Fi app is free to all customers and helps them make the most of their calls allowance by enabling them to make VOIP calls over Wi-Fi in areas where there is no mobile signal.

Wi-Fi calling

EE lets you make and takes calls and send and receive texts over Wi-Fi, so you can still stay in touch in locations where the mobile phone signal is patchy.

Tethering policy

For EE customers, tethering is included in your plan as part of your data allowance.

The plan you purchased will have a data allowance which you can use to access the internet on your phone, or use your phone as a portable hotspot to tether.