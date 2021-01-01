Compare Plusnet Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

Why choose Plusnet?

Uswitch Award Best Customer Service 2021

Plusnet Mobile offers competitively priced one-month 4G contracts, friendly and capable customer care teams, as well as handy ‘smart caps’ that allow you to set a monthly price cap so you never pay more than you expect to.

Smart Cap stops you overspending

Plusnet's Smart Cap gives you complete peace of mind and total control over your monthly bill. You can set a data limit, so you'll never get hit by an unexpected bill.

Based on EE’s 4G network

Plusnet use EE, the UK's largest network. So you get over 99% network coverage. There are no extra charges for tethering.