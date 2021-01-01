 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Compare Plusnet Mobile & SIM only deals, upgrades, coverage, speeds, perks and more

  • Uswitch Award Best Customer Service 2021
  • Smart Cap stops you overspending
  • Based on EE’s 4G network
Why choose Plusnet?

Uswitch Award Best Customer Service 2021

Plusnet Mobile offers competitively priced one-month 4G contracts, friendly and capable customer care teams, as well as handy ‘smart caps’ that allow you to set a monthly price cap so you never pay more than you expect to.

Smart Cap stops you overspending

Plusnet's Smart Cap gives you complete peace of mind and total control over your monthly bill. You can set a data limit, so you'll never get hit by an unexpected bill.

Based on EE’s 4G network

Plusnet use EE, the UK's largest network. So you get over 99% network coverage. There are no extra charges for tethering.

Coverage

Plusnet's mobile phone service is based on EE's network, which offers 4G to 99% of the population.

Speeds

Plusnet's mobile phone service is based on EE's network, which offers an average connection speed of 29.02Mbps.

According to a network speed survey conducted by OpenSignal ( 1st Dec 2017 - 28th Feb 2018 )

Roaming

With a Roam Like at Home enabled mobile plan, you can use your monthly plan allowance in more than 40 EU destinations, including; France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

