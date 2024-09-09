iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 during a presentation from its HQ in California. The iPhone 16 – sure to be one of the biggest selling smartphones over the next 12 months – has a host of improvements over its predecessor, and some genuine innovations no one has seen before.

The screens are bigger, the processors more powerful, the buttons have been given a rejig and for the first time artificial intelligence (AI) is part of the feature set. Or at least, it will be soon – we’ll explain more below.

Interested? Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 16 range.

iPhone 16 models: four to choose from

As with previous iPhone ranges, the iPhone 16 family comprises four models. There’s the standard iPhone 16, the iPhone 16 Pro, the larger iPhone 16 Plus and the even bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The Pro models are very similar to the non-Pro variants, but with more power and a more advanced camera. They’re also made from titanium – a stronger and lighter material than the stainless steel of the non-Pro models. And they’re slightly bigger, as we’ll explain next…

iPhone 16 screen: bigger is better

For the first time since 2019’s iPhone 11, the Pro and non-Pro model have different-sized screens. The Pro has grown to 6.3 inches while the standard iPhone 16 stays at 6.1. The same is true of the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max – the former stays at 6.7 inches, while the latter has been enlarged to 6.9.

A growth of 0.2 inches might not seem much, but it should feel significantly larger in the hand. That will give you more space for gaming controls, be able to fit in a larger social media timeline, and make films, TV shows and games look clearer and more stunning.