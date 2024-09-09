The iPhone 16 is actually four phones. The range comprises the ‘standard’ iPhone 16 models (iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus), and the Pro models (iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max).

The Pro models are more capable – and hence more expensive – but this year they’re a little bigger than the non-Pros as well.

Wondering what the differences are, and which one is right for you? Let us explain…

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: screen

This year, the iPhone 16 Pro models have different-sized screens to the non-Pros. The Pros have grown by 0.2 inches over their non-Pro stablemates, taking the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches and the Pro Max to 6.9 inches. The iPhone 16 stays at 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 16 Max has the same 6.7-inch screen as its predecessor.

The Pro models have another advantage – higher refresh rates. Their Pro Motion screens have 120Hz refresh rates. That means the Pro models will have less blur and stuttering during fast-moving content like games, action scenes and sports.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: material

The Pro models are more expensive, but not just because of the specs. They’re made from a more premium material, too. The titanium used in the Pro models is lighter and stronger than the stainless steel of the non-Pro iPhones.

The Pro models look more demure too, thanks to their finishes. These are Desert (gold), Black, White and Natural (grey), while the non-Pro models come in the more lurid Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black.