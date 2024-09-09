The iPhone 16 is actually four phones. The range comprises the ‘standard’ iPhone 16 models (iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus), and the Pro models (iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max).
The Pro models are more capable – and hence more expensive – but this year they’re a little bigger than the non-Pros as well.
Wondering what the differences are, and which one is right for you? Let us explain…
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: screen
This year, the iPhone 16 Pro models have different-sized screens to the non-Pros. The Pros have grown by 0.2 inches over their non-Pro stablemates, taking the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.3 inches and the Pro Max to 6.9 inches. The iPhone 16 stays at 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 16 Max has the same 6.7-inch screen as its predecessor.
The Pro models have another advantage – higher refresh rates. Their Pro Motion screens have 120Hz refresh rates. That means the Pro models will have less blur and stuttering during fast-moving content like games, action scenes and sports.
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: material
The Pro models are more expensive, but not just because of the specs. They’re made from a more premium material, too. The titanium used in the Pro models is lighter and stronger than the stainless steel of the non-Pro iPhones.
The Pro models look more demure too, thanks to their finishes. These are Desert (gold), Black, White and Natural (grey), while the non-Pro models come in the more lurid Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White and Black.
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: camera
The Pro models have more rear cameras than the non-Pros, and they’re more advanced. The iPhone 16 models only have two rear shooters (a main camera and an ultra-wide), whereas the iPhone 16 Pro models have three (main, ultra-wide and telephoto for zooming in from far away).
The iPhone 16 Pro gets the same 5x telephoto lens as the Pro Max, whereas last year’s Pro model only had a 3x zoom compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5x. And the ultra-wide on the Pro models is now 48 megapixels, up from 12 megapixels last year.
The non-Pro iPhones don’t see any great improvements in the camera system, sticking with the same 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. But like the Pros, they can now capture 3D videos and stills to be viewed with Apple’s Vision Pro virtual reality headset.
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: processor
All iPhone 16 variants will have an A18 chip inside, but the Pro models have a ‘Pro’ version, which is more powerful. The Pro chip also has a more powerful neural engine (the part that enables artificial intelligence features), giving it more capability for Apple Intelligence.
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 16 Pro: price
Finally, price. The Pro models are bigger and more powerful, and made of a more premium material, so it’s no surprise that they’re more expensive.
Here are the starting prices for each handset:
- iPhone 16: from £799
- iPhone 16 Plus: from £899
- iPhone 16 Pro: from £999
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: from £1,199
All four models are available to pre-order from 13th September, and will ship from 20th September.
