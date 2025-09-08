Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Apple could go to eSIM only with the iPhone 17 Series

Apple may be about to make a bold move away from physical SIM cards globally — and it starts with the iPhone 17 Air.
Archie Burkinshaw author headshot
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Updated on
Share

A Shift away from physical SIMs

Some reports indicate that the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, may eliminate physical SIM card slots outside the US for the first time. This would mark a significant expansion of Apple’s transition to digital-only connectivity, which began in the US with the iPhone 14.

In the European Union, the move appears imminent: Apple Authorised Resellers are reportedly being trained on eSIM handling ahead of the device’s launch, with courses completed by September 5, just days before Apple’s September 9 “Awe-Dropping” unveiling.

Design-driven

The redesign of the iPhone 17 Air, rumoured to be just 5.5 mm thick, may force the eSIM only shift simply to save space — the SIM tray takes up valuable internal volume. But this isn’t just about design. The eSIM only configuration could become standard across the entire iPhone 17 lineup in regions with eSIM-ready infrastructure.

What’s driving the change?

More internal space: Removing the SIM tray frees up space for larger batteries or slimmer components.

Stronger security & convenience: eSIMs can't be physically removed, offer simplified carrier switching, and support multiple profiles on one device.

Consistency across markets: iPhones in the U.S. have been eSIM only since 2022; a global shift simplifies Apple's hardware ecosystem.

China may be an exception—its SIM-dependent networks could mean a delayed transition. Still, Apple may aim for a global rollout where carrier support allows.

Why it matters

Feature eSIM-Only iPhone 17 SeriesTraditional physical SIMeSIM only iPhone 17 series
Hardware spaceSIM tray occupies spaceFrees internal space
Security Removable SIMMore secure, embedded profile
Carrier flexibility Manual SIM swappingInstant, online carrier changes
Market consistency Varies by regionUniform global hardware design
Battery or slim design Limited internal real estateEnables slimmer builds or larger batteries