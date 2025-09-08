Some reports indicate that the upcoming iPhone 17 series, including the standard, Pro, and Pro Max models, may eliminate physical SIM card slots outside the US for the first time. This would mark a significant expansion of Apple’s transition to digital-only connectivity, which began in the US with the iPhone 14.

In the European Union, the move appears imminent: Apple Authorised Resellers are reportedly being trained on eSIM handling ahead of the device’s launch, with courses completed by September 5, just days before Apple’s September 9 “Awe-Dropping” unveiling.

Design-driven

The redesign of the iPhone 17 Air, rumoured to be just 5.5 mm thick, may force the eSIM only shift simply to save space — the SIM tray takes up valuable internal volume. But this isn’t just about design. The eSIM only configuration could become standard across the entire iPhone 17 lineup in regions with eSIM-ready infrastructure.

What’s driving the change?

More internal space: Removing the SIM tray frees up space for larger batteries or slimmer components.

Stronger security & convenience: eSIMs can't be physically removed, offer simplified carrier switching, and support multiple profiles on one device.

Consistency across markets: iPhones in the U.S. have been eSIM only since 2022; a global shift simplifies Apple's hardware ecosystem.

China may be an exception—its SIM-dependent networks could mean a delayed transition. Still, Apple may aim for a global rollout where carrier support allows.