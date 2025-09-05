iPhone 17 Release rumours: What to expect in 2025
iPhone 17 release date confirmed
Apple has officially announced its September event, 'Awe Dropping,' where it will unveil its newest line of flagship tech, including the iPhone 17 range and several other high-profile products.
After the line-up is officially announced on Tuesday, we expect pre-orders to become available on Friday, 12 September. Devices should then ship the following week on 19 September.
The iPhone 17 line-up
Apple is rumoured to introduce four models this year:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Air (a new ultra-thin variant replacing the “Plus”)
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
The new “Air” model is expected to be exceptionally slim (possibly as thin as 5.5 mm) and will likely be placed between the standard and Pro versions, both in size and price.
Summary table (rumoured highlights)
|Model
|Display & design
|Chip & RAM
|Camera & highlights
|Battery & charging
|Approx. starting price
|iPhone 17
|6.3 inch 120Hz, slim bezels
|A19 (non-Pro)
|Dual cameras 24MP front
|Standard battery, 35W wired
|£849
|iPhone 17 Air
|5.5 mm thin, 6.6 display
|A19 (5 GPU cores?)
|Single 48MP lens
|Slim battery Qi 2.2 wireless
|£899
|iPhone 17 Pro
|Aluminium/glass, updated bump
|A19 + 12GB RAM
|Triple 48MP lenses dual video
|Larger battery, faster charging
|£1049
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|Largest 6.9 inch display
|A19 + 12GB RAM
|Triple 48MP, 8K video
|5000 mAh battery
|£1249
Better screens and better Wi-Fi on the iPhone 17
For the first time ever in an iPhone lineup, we're expecting a 120Hz refresh rate on displays across every device. It's rumoured that LTPO OLED panels will enable this, but always-on display could still be a Pro-exclusive perk.
Other upgrades could include Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chips and, in the Air model, potentially the company’s own 5G modem (sub-6 GHz only).
A redesigned antenna configuration wrapping around the camera bump may optimise signal issues by minimising interference.
Cameras & imaging: Mega-megapixels and dual capture
Rumours suggest a long-awaited upgrade to front-facing cameras, giving you 24 MP sensors across the board.
The Pro Max could debut with three 48 MP rear cameras, including periscope-style telephoto and 8K video support.
All Pro models may also support dual video recording (front and rear at once) and variable mechanical aperture for enhanced creative control.
New processor chips, cooling, AI, and battery life
The iPhone 17 Pro lineup is expected to be released with the new A19 Pro chip paired with at least 12GB RAM and vapour-chamber cooling.
The base and Air models may house non-Pro variants of A19, though some rumours suggest the Air might have one less GPU core than the Pro.
Battery enhancements could include the largest iPhone battery ever in the Pro Max (5,000 mAh) and easier-to-replace adhesive batteries across the series.
Faster charging
Expect up to 35W wired charging and 25W wireless (Qi 2.2), with rumours of reverse wireless charging for accessories.
Price increases
A £50 price increase is likely due to higher part costs and tariffs.
The iPhone 17 Air may start around £899, slightly above the base model but lower than the Pro.
The Pro may start at £1,049, with the Pro Max expected to be near £1,249.