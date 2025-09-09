Apple has announced the iPhone 17 range, including the brand new iPhone Air model. The Air is the slimmest iPhone ever made.

Like Apple’s MacBook Air and iPad Air, the iPhone Air has slimness as its main selling point. At just 5.6mm thick, it’s over 2mm slimmer than the other handsets in the range.

Its 6.5-inch screen is only a fraction of an inch smaller than that on the iPhone 16 Plus that it replaces.

Other models in the iPhone 17 range follow in the footsteps of their predecessors. But improvements include better screens, better cameras and some design tweaks.

iPhone 17: Bigger, brighter, better

The base model of iPhone 17 is again probably the best option for most people. It’s smaller than the iPhone 17 Air, less powerful than the iPhone 17 Pro, and smaller and less powerful than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. But it has it where it counts, and is also the most affordable phone in the new range.

Its 6.3-inch screen is 0.2 inches bigger than the iPhone 16’s, and the same size as the iPhone 17 Pro’s. It’s also the first non-Pro model with a 120Hz refresh rate. A higher refresh rate means the screen is better able to react quicker to the information it’s fed in order to render images on screen quicker. That means less blurring during fast action like games, sports and action movies.

The 120Hz refresh rate is double the iPhone 16’s 60Hz.

It’s also the first non-Pro model with an always-on display. That means you can use your phone as a bedside clock using a compatible wireless charger, and not have to ‘wake’ the phone in order to see the time. It’s also handy for other at-a-glance notifications like email alerts and the weather.

The iPhone 17’s screen has a higher peak brightness than its predecessor, which should make it easier to read outside in bright sunshine.

It has the new A19 processor for more power, and extended battery life of up to 30 hours of video watching. It comes in five colours: Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White and Black.

The iPhone 17 starts at £799.

iPhone Air: Slimmer than ever