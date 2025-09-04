Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Everything you need to know

The S25 FE boasts a ton of artificial intelligence (AI) features, which has become a key plank of Samsung’s mobile strategy. The brand’s One UI 8 platform seeks to make everyday tasks more intuitive by combining touch, voice commands and visual input.

You get the same Gemini Live feature as seen on the Google Pixel 10 Series. This lets you ask contextual questions and share your camera for help with everyday tasks like repairing a puncture or rearranging your room furniture. It can also help you make the correct wardrobe choice: point your camera at two outfits and ask “Which outfit is better for the weather in Seoul?” and Gemini Live will answer in a natural, conversational manner.

You also get the Now Bar, which delivers relevant information at the right time, right from the lock screen. So if you’re getting ready to leave for a meeting, it might tell you the weather and what the traffic is like. It can be customised too, to show live notifications, music, modes and routines, and more.

The Now Brief feature provides more personalised daily updates like reminders and fitness summaries, while Circle to Search lets you Google a piece of text or image just by drawing a circle around it with your finger. It works for gaming too, providing tips and tactics in a floating view that doesn’t interrupt the action.

The S25 FE also features Samsung’s recent Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP) security feature. This creates encrypted, app-specific storage environments within the phone’s secure storage area, so that each app can only access its own sensitive information. This also supports Galaxy’s Personal Data Engine (PDE) to keep data and preferences entirely on-device and secured by Knox Vault.

Better photography

The front camera has been upgraded, too. The S25 FE has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls – that’s the same resolution as the standard S25’s front-facer, and 2 megapixels more than the S24 FE’s. And it benefits from the ProVisual Engine’s latest AI features and a low-noise mode that sharpens up your night shots.

Videos have Super HDR for more lifelike colours and greater contrast (the difference between the light and dark parts of the image to allow for more detail), while Photo Assist makes it even easier to edit photos on your phone. For example, Generative Edit automatically detects passersby in the background and suggests what to remove, and Portrait Studio creates personalised avatars with more true-to-life facial expressions. Instant Slow-mo transforms any video into a slow sequence worthy of an action movie with one tap, and Auto Eraser lets you clean up the video’s audio by focusing on specific elements like wind or crowd noise.

And if you can’t be bothered to edit it yourself? Let the Auto Trim feature automatically select the best bits for you.