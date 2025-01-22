Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know

One of the biggest phone launches of the year is here. Introducing the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series—packed with AI features, stunning design, and powerful performance. Here’s everything you need to know about the complete Galaxy S25 lineup, including price, specs, release date, and more.
Key dates:
- Launch event: January 22, 2025
- Pre-orders open: January 22, 2025
- Release date: February 7, 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25: What’s new?
Building on the Galaxy S24’s impressive AI features, the Galaxy S25 looks set to innovate Galaxy AI’s capabilities, improve the cameras, and introduce a sleeker, curvier design. The improved AI features are all made possible by the new powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is included across the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra.
Pricing
The good news is that despite the chipset upgrades, Samsung matches the launch price of its predecessor, the S24 series. The starting price for the Ultra is £1,249, £999 for the S25+ and £799 for the S25.
Samsung is also offering an exclusive pre-order offer. Get double storage, so order the Galaxy S25+ 256GB and get 512GB for £1,099.
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Galaxy S25+
|Galaxy S25
|256GB - £1,249
|256GB - £999
|128GB - £799
|512GB - £1,349
|512GB - £1,099
|256GB - £859
|1TB - £1,549
|512GB - £979
Design and display
Samsung has embraced a curvier design for the S25 series while also managing to slim down the overall build of the phones. The Ultra gets a 1-inch screen upgrade, now featuring a larger 6.9-inch display, rivalling the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the S25 (6.2-inch) and S25+ (6.7-inch) stick with their predecessor's screen size.
The S25 gets a 4GB RAM upgrade to match the S25+ and S25 Ultra’s 12GB of RAM, which helps the device run even faster and smoother than before.
Camera upgrades
In a welcome upgrade for photography enthusiasts, the S25 Ultra introduces a 50MP ultrawide lens, complementing its 200MP main camera. The complete quad-camera setup includes:
- 200MP Main Sensor
- 50MP Ultrawide Lens
- 50MP Telephoto (5x zoom)
- 10MP Telephoto (3x zoom)
With upgrades in other areas, such as RAM and chipset, the other two models in the S25 series retain the same camera setup as the S24 and the S24+.
AI upgrades
After launching Galaxy AI in last year’s S24 model, Samsung has continued to make that the centrepiece of their new devices with ‘Human AI’ features designed to help your day-to-day life.
Samsung has added significant upgrades to its Galaxy AI suite to make daily tasks more seamless. Among the improvements is "Insights," which delivers personalised information, such as weather updates and sleep scores, on a single, scrollable screen when you wake up.
There are also upgrades to camera and video capabilities, including a new Night Video mode for improved low-light video recording and an Audio Eraser tool to eliminate pesky background noise while focusing on the actual audio you are interested in, such as music performances.
Charging and battery life
The Ultra keeps the 5,000mAh battery but now supports 45W superfast charging. The same goes for the S25 (4,000mAh) and S25+ (4900mAh), which retain their battery sizes. However, with the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone's efficiency should greatly increase, meaning that the battery size should last even longer.
The Verdict
While the Galaxy S25 series might not represent a groundbreaking leap, it’s shaping up to be a refined upgrade with thought-through upgrades in the design of the phone. From AI improvements to sleeker designs and smarter charging, the S25 will certainly hold a lot of appeal for Samsung fans.
Compare Samsung Galaxy deals
Compare all our latest deals from Samsung to see if there's a Galaxy handset for you.