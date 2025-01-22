Samsung Galaxy S25: Everything you need to know

Design and display

Samsung has embraced a curvier design for the S25 series while also managing to slim down the overall build of the phones. The Ultra gets a 1-inch screen upgrade, now featuring a larger 6.9-inch display, rivalling the iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the S25 (6.2-inch) and S25+ (6.7-inch) stick with their predecessor's screen size.

The S25 gets a 4GB RAM upgrade to match the S25+ and S25 Ultra’s 12GB of RAM, which helps the device run even faster and smoother than before.

Camera upgrades

In a welcome upgrade for photography enthusiasts, the S25 Ultra introduces a 50MP ultrawide lens, complementing its 200MP main camera. The complete quad-camera setup includes:

200MP Main Sensor

50MP Ultrawide Lens

50MP Telephoto (5x zoom)

10MP Telephoto (3x zoom)

With upgrades in other areas, such as RAM and chipset, the other two models in the S25 series retain the same camera setup as the S24 and the S24+.

AI upgrades

After launching Galaxy AI in last year’s S24 model, Samsung has continued to make that the centrepiece of their new devices with ‘Human AI’ features designed to help your day-to-day life.

Samsung has added significant upgrades to its Galaxy AI suite to make daily tasks more seamless. Among the improvements is "Insights," which delivers personalised information, such as weather updates and sleep scores, on a single, scrollable screen when you wake up.

There are also upgrades to camera and video capabilities, including a new Night Video mode for improved low-light video recording and an Audio Eraser tool to eliminate pesky background noise while focusing on the actual audio you are interested in, such as music performances.

Charging and battery life

The Ultra keeps the 5,000mAh battery but now supports 45W superfast charging. The same goes for the S25 (4,000mAh) and S25+ (4900mAh), which retain their battery sizes. However, with the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the phone's efficiency should greatly increase, meaning that the battery size should last even longer.

The Verdict

While the Galaxy S25 series might not represent a groundbreaking leap, it’s shaping up to be a refined upgrade with thought-through upgrades in the design of the phone. From AI improvements to sleeker designs and smarter charging, the S25 will certainly hold a lot of appeal for Samsung fans.