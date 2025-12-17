Samsung Galaxy S26 rumours suggest Apple has forced a rethink
Early rumours surrounding Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26, suggest the company may be taking a more cautious approach than in previous years, particularly when it comes to upgrades for the standard model.
Reports from ETNews indicate that Samsung could prioritise keeping prices competitive with Apple’s iPhone 17 range, potentially limiting upgrades and changes such as camera improvements on the base Galaxy S26. If true, this would mark a shift away from Samsung’s usual strategy of delivering year-on-year spec upgrades across its entire flagship lineup.
A focus on price over big upgrades
It has been no secret that smartphone prices have slowed in recent years, and manufacturers are facing growing pressure to justify premium price tags. With consumers holding onto their phones for longer and mid-range devices becoming more capable, Samsung may be aiming to avoid pushing the Galaxy S26’s price higher, especially at the entry level.
By scaling back expensive upgrades on the standard model, Samsung could keep the Galaxy S26 priced more competitively against the iPhone 17, which has been flying off shelves since launch. This will likely make it a more appealing option for customers comparing flagship contracts side by side. For many buyers, monthly costs and contract value now matter more than marginal spec improvements.
iPhone 17 deals
Compare our best deals for the popular iPhone 17
Design refresh and charging upgrades still likely
While rumours suggest the core hardware may not change dramatically, Samsung could still introduce a refreshed look for the Galaxy S26 range.
Leaks suggest slimmer designs, refined camera housings, and better internal layouts. There’s also growing speculation that Samsung could adopt Qi2 wireless charging support, enabling magnetic accessories similar to Apple’s MagSafe system. If introduced, this would be a practical upgrade, opening the door to improved chargers, mounts, and battery packs.
These kinds of changes may not grab headlines, but they could have a noticeable impact on everyday usability.
Software and AI may take centre stage
Instead of relying solely on hardware upgrades, Samsung is expected to lean more heavily on software enhancements and AI-driven features.
The Galaxy S26 is expected to ship with the latest version of Android and Samsung’s One UI, along with expanded AI tools for photography, battery management, productivity, and on-device assistance. With Google and Apple both pushing AI deeper into their ecosystems, Samsung will be keen to demonstrate that it can keep pace — or even differentiate itself — through smart software features rather than raw specs alone.
Performance improvements are also expected through updated processors, whether Samsung opts for a new Exynos chipset, the latest Snapdragon platform, or a mix of both, depending on region.
Ultra model set to carry the upgrades
As with recent Galaxy launches, Samsung seems to be saving the biggest upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Rumours suggest the Ultra could get serious camera improvements, better zoom, and smarter AI-powered photography tools — basically all the features that tech fans really notice.
This is a clear contrast to Apple, which focused upgrades on its base iPhone models, leaving Pro users with smaller year-on-year changes. Samsung’s approach — modest tweaks on the standard S26 and big leaps on the Ultra — means the Ultra is really aimed at users who want cutting-edge performance and are happy to pay for it, while the base model remains practical and more affordable for everyone else.
It’s a split strategy that’s becoming more common in flagship phones, but it also makes it easy to see who each brand is targeting: Samsung might be going big for the enthusiasts, while Apple chose to lean into the mass market.
Samsung Galaxy S25 deals
Don't want to wait for the Samsung Galaxy S26? Compare our best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals now
Thinking about upgrading? What should buyers do?
With the Galaxy S26 launch still a few months away, plans could change. However, based on current rumours:
- Upgraders on older devices
(such as the Galaxy S21 or S22) are still likely to see clear improvements in speed, battery life, display quality, and software support.
- Users with newer phones
Users with newer phones may find fewer reasons to upgrade immediately if hardware changes are limited.
- Photography enthusiasts and power
Photography enthusiasts and power users may want to hold off and see what the Galaxy S26 Ultra offers before committing.
Ultimately, the Galaxy S26 appears to be focusing on refinement rather than reinvention. For many consumers, that could be no bad thing — especially if it helps keep prices and contract costs under control in an increasingly expensive smartphone market.