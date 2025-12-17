Instead of relying solely on hardware upgrades, Samsung is expected to lean more heavily on software enhancements and AI-driven features.

The Galaxy S26 is expected to ship with the latest version of Android and Samsung’s One UI, along with expanded AI tools for photography, battery management, productivity, and on-device assistance. With Google and Apple both pushing AI deeper into their ecosystems, Samsung will be keen to demonstrate that it can keep pace — or even differentiate itself — through smart software features rather than raw specs alone.

Performance improvements are also expected through updated processors, whether Samsung opts for a new Exynos chipset, the latest Snapdragon platform, or a mix of both, depending on region.

Ultra model set to carry the upgrades

As with recent Galaxy launches, Samsung seems to be saving the biggest upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Rumours suggest the Ultra could get serious camera improvements, better zoom, and smarter AI-powered photography tools — basically all the features that tech fans really notice.

This is a clear contrast to Apple, which focused upgrades on its base iPhone models, leaving Pro users with smaller year-on-year changes. Samsung’s approach — modest tweaks on the standard S26 and big leaps on the Ultra — means the Ultra is really aimed at users who want cutting-edge performance and are happy to pay for it, while the base model remains practical and more affordable for everyone else.

It’s a split strategy that’s becoming more common in flagship phones, but it also makes it easy to see who each brand is targeting: Samsung might be going big for the enthusiasts, while Apple chose to lean into the mass market.