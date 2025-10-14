I spent a week with the iPhone Air, and Apple’s biggest mistake is clear

Another point worth mentioning is that this phone is not designed for heavy usage. I was worried almost immediately when I uploaded all of my iCloud data onto the Air for the first time, and the camera plateau heated up at an alarming rate – to the point where I didn’t want to use it again until it had completely cooled down. Similarly, if I wanted to stream content from YouTube or Netflix, the Air would start to heat up about 20 minutes in.

This got me thinking… who is the prime target audience for the iPhone Air? It is an expensive novelty thin device with all the hallmarks of being a trendy phone well into the future.

In my mind, the perfect target audience for this kind of phone is the influencer market, which relies on having all the trendy gadgets to show off in their online presence. However, I can’t see an influencer being overly thrilled with the camera quality or how quickly it heats up with plenty of usage, which they will need to do as part of their job.

So, that leaves the question of who the correct target audience for the iPhone Air is. This is where I believe Apple made a mistake with the pricing. If the phone had been £100-200 cheaper, it would have brought in a much wider market of people purchasing the phone because of its nice design. But I can’t see many customers happy with the pricing point, given the performance issues that it no doubt has.

The Air’s success will hinge on visibility, particularly on people seeing it in real life, passing it between friends, and experiencing that immediate “Wow, it’s so light and thin” reaction. Yet, with the current price point, Apple could struggle to generate the widespread exposure it’s aiming for.

Final verdict: Light on weight, lighter on value