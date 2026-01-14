There is nothing wrong with Samsung taking its time to get its flagship product right, but with many sources suggesting it could be as late as mid-March before we can get our hands on the S26 range, the pressure is on the South Korean manufacturer to deliver an outstanding flagship series.

If you have been following Samsung's launches over the past few years (and there have been many), you would have noticed that its Samsung Galaxy S series range has crept closer and closer to the start of the year. However, this year Samsung appear not to be trying to convince consumers to part with their hard-earned cash so soon into the new year.

Most of the current rumours, including from reputable phone leaker Evan Blass, point to the Galaxy Unpacked event being on February 25th. So why the delay? Nothing has been confirmed, but there are a couple of likely explanations. It could come down to hardware, with reports suggesting Samsung may be waiting on next-generation processors or key camera components.

Another possibility is software. Samsung may be taking extra time to refine the user experience, prioritising a smooth launch rather than relying on post-release updates, in other words, a “fix it later” approach that’s become all too common across the industry.

Why the pressure is higher this year