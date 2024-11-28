How to find the best Black Friday mobile deals
Tips
- Compare the total cost of your contract vs just the monthly fee
- Look at previous range of the handsets, as you’ll likely save more than the latest models
- While new handsets aren't likely to be discounted, you could get great deals on your data, calls and extras from UK networks like O2 and Three.
Black Friday is well known as a great time to find deals on tech and gadgets, so if you plan on getting a new smartphone, this is the ideal time of year to shop for one.
But who has the better deals on their handsets this year, Apple or Samsung?
Black Friday iPhone deals
Apple doesn’t like to discount its products, so it’s notoriously difficult to find a deal on an iPhone even during Black Friday. So your best bet is to either look for deals on previous-generation handsets or look for deals from mobile networks on their data, calls and extras.
iPhone 16 Black Friday deal
For example, Three is offering a Black Friday deal on the iPhone 16 in which you can get unlimited data with two months of free insurance on your shiny new iPhone for £42 per month with no upfront cost.
So while the total cost of the contract is still over £1,000, you’ll get far more data with this iPhone deal than you would during the rest of the year.
iPhone 16 deals
Compare all of our latest iPhone 16 deals to get the latest Apple handset on a monthly contract.
iPhone 15 Black Friday deal
If you’re looking for even more bang for your buck, check out deals for the previous iPhone model. O2 has a Black Friday deal on the iPhone 15 with 125GB of monthly data for £38.32 a month and just £30 upfront. You’ll get all of O2’s great benefits, such as inclusive EU roaming and O2 Priority on tickets at O2 venues.
You’ll also get a £150 Amazon voucher to help with the rest of your Christmas shopping.
iPhone 15 deals
Compare our latest iPhone 15 deals to get our best deal on one of Apple's top handsets.
Samsung Black Friday deals
O2 has a few great Black Friday deals on the latest Samsung handsets, including its flagship device, the Galaxy S24, which you can get for £31 a month and £25 upfront. This O2 deal gives you an amazing 500GB of data to use each month, and as the total cost of the contract works out to be £769 over two years, you’re basically getting your data, calls and texts for free!
If you’re after a more affordable handset, O2 also has Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy S24FE and the Galaxy A55. These newly released handsets have many of the same features as the flagship phones but with a few compromises on specs to make them significantly more affordable.
S24 FE Black Friday deals
Get the Samsung Galaxy FE on O2 for £26 a month plus £25 upfront with a massive 250GB of data each month. Or, you could save even more with the Galaxy A55 for just £19 a month and no upfront cost. With the A55, you’ll also get a free Samsung Galaxy Fit3 to pair with your new smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy deals
Browse our best deals for the latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy handsets.