OnePlus 10 Pro design and display

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a distinct design with a camera array that really stands out.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s expansive 6.7-inch AMOLED display is big, bright and beautiful. The brightness balance is pretty much perfect, and you can always see the screen clearly whether you’re outside in the daylight or somewhere darker like a dimly-lit room.

In fact, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a feature that actually learns just how bright you like the phone in different light settings, and then adjusts the screen to accommodate.

The 120Hz refresh rate is another feature that adjusts automatically - depending on how you’re using your phone it leaps from 1Hz for still images up to 120Hz websites and content.

You can also choose to have an ‘always-on display’, which means the display will always show your notifications and the time - even if you’re not using it. This is a slight drain on the battery, but it’s not hugely noticeable.

Sturdy Gorilla Glass coats the back of the handset, and you’ll be pleased to know it doesn’t pick up fingerprints or smudges.

OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

The OnePlus 10 Pro takes excellent photos with its 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto (with 3.3x optical zoom) camera selection.

The main camera delivers bright and colourful results, with natural depth on close-ups and good detail on wider shots.

The ultrawide camera has a 150-degree field-of-view for a unique ‘fish-eye’ mode. It’s niche, but good for taking fun photos. You can, of course, take regular ultrawide pictures too.

The zoom camera’s 3.3x range looks good, but can get grainy if you start going beyond.

You can record video clips up to 8K, but features like stabilisation and AI colouring only work when shooting in 1080P.

How long does the OnePlus 10 Pro battery last?

The OnePlus 10 Pro lasts a day on a full charge thanks to its big 5,000mAh battery. Charging is fast too, you can go from 0 to 100 in around 30 minutes. Wireless charging is available, as is reverse power-sharing which means you can use the OnePlus 10 Pro to charge other devices.

How much does the OnePlus 10 Pro cost?

The OnePlus 10 Pro costs £799 with 128GB of storage if you buy the phone outright. You can get it without shelling out the whole amount upfront by checking out these pay monthly deals.

When is the OnePlus 10 Pro out?

You can pick up the OnePlus 10 Pro on a great pay monthly plan today! Compare deals here.

Does the OnePlus 10 Pro have 5G?

Yes, providing you have a 5G data plan and live in a 5G area, you can get connected to 5G with the OnePlus 10 Pro.