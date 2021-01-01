The highlights

The Oppo Reno 5G is one of the first handsets connects to 5G, supercharging your smartphone with the fastest network speeds yet. You can get superfast downloads, seamless streaming, and incredibly quick gaming connection with no lag.

At a glance

6.6” Full HD+ AMOLED display

48MP + 13MP + 8MP triple rear camera

16MP pop-up front camera

256 GB storage

Available in Ocean Green and Jet Black

Big screen action

With 6.6” of screen, the Oppo Reno 5G is a big smartphone that’s made for watching all your top media. With 16 million colours on display and AMOLED tech bringing the best out of whites and blacks you’ll always get good contrast when you’re streaming shows and catching up on clips. It really brings content to life so it’s the ideal device if you like to watch shows on your commute.

Triple cam

The Oppo Reno 5G has three cameras on the back so you can take all sorts of photos. There’s one for regular snaps, one for ultrawide panoramas, as well as a telephoto for zooming in on subjects. Take your photography to the next level with shareable snaps that are perfect for showing off on social media.

Pop-out pictures

Pop-up selfie cams are all the rage, with all the latest smartphones getting in on the fun. The Oppo Reno 5G is no different. There’s no notch on the display, instead a camera flips up out of the phone for all your selfie needs. From filters to image settings, there are loads of ways to touch up your pics so that they’re ready for the world to see… or just your mates.

And of course with no screen notch, that means you’ve got nothing getting in the way of your content.

Battery boost

The Reno 5G’s 4,065 mAh battery keeps you powered up for a whole day, so you can stay scrolling, swiping and streaming. Even if you do forget to charge your smartphone (we’ve all done it) you can get up to 50% in just 30 minutes thanks to fast charge. So you’ll never have to worry about being tied to a charging cable for too long.

Does the Oppo Reno have 5G?

The 5G revolution is here, grab an Oppo Reno 5G and you’re all set to get involved. You’ll get superfast internet speeds, download HD movies in seconds, stream songs in an instant, and load up websites in the blink of an eye. Remember, you’ll still need to sign up to a 5G plan and importantly, live in an area that has 5G availability.

Are there any cheap Oppo Reno 5G deals?

The Oppo Reno 5G is currently only available through EE, so you’ll have to either sign up or upgrade to one of their 5G deals. EE have a range of pay monthly plans on offer, starting out at £49 per month for 10 GB data.