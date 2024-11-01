Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specifications:

Foldable Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz, 1080 x 2640

Cover Screen: 3.4-inch or 3.9-inch AMOLED, 720 x 748+

Camera: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front camera

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Storage & RAM: Options of 256GB/8GB RAM and 512GB/12GB RAM

Battery: 4,000mAh

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 cost?

When bought directly from Samsung, the Galaxy Flip6 costs £1,049 for 256GB storage and £1,149 for 512GB storage. If this is too much to pay upfront, you can find plenty of Galaxy Z Flip 6 contract deals from networks or retailers to help spread the cost.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 on sale?

The Galaxy Flip 6 launched pre-orders on 10 July 2024 and will ship to retailers and customers on 24 July 2024.

What can Galaxy AI do on the Galaxy Flip 6?

AI technology is thoroughly integrated into the Samsung Galaxy Flip 6, helping you to take better photos and edit images, take clearer notes and summarise documents, and even change the way we communicate with people around the world.

Chat Assistance

Galaxy AI is primed to become your new personal assistant, helping you craft responses and share replies quickly and easily, learning and adapting to your own way of texting.

Live interpreter

Probably the most impressive use of Galaxy AI is its live translation functionality. And with the Galaxy Flip 6, you can easily flip open your smartphone to facilitate easy two-way translation with the Flip 6’s FlexMode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colours

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series has always been an exceptionally stylish smartphone, and the Z Flip 6 leans into that more than ever. It offers four colours to choose from—blue, yellow, silver shadow, and mint—plus an accented camera mount that both protects the lenses and just makes it look really cool.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 camera

A dual camera setup includes an upgraded 50MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens—which, with the Z Flip series, you can use for selfies by flipping open your device. If that’s not your style, the front camera is a decent 10MP selfie camera, which is perfectly suited to selfies and video calls.

FlexCam selfies / Front camera selfies

One key feature of the Z Flip series is the ability to take hands-free selfies with the rear-facing cameras. You can flip your phone open, place it on any level surface, and snap selfies with the powerful 50MP resolution cameras.

The FlexWindow allows you to get the perfect setup, and the new Galaxy AI will help you take perfect pictures with Auto Zoom and AI-powered Portraits features for perfect focus, composition, and natural blur.

Night videos

The Z Flip 6 features Super HDR for high-contrast HDR videos and improvements to ensure filming videos in low light still delivers fantastic results.

Foldable screen

The Galaxy Z Flip 6's main foldable screen is a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This means that movement will always appear smooth without draining your battery or performance when it’s not necessary.

The cover screen is a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s obviously not as slick and impressive as the main screen, but it’s still impressive for its size and offers a range of useful functionality with its FlexWindow features.

FlexWindow

The Z Flip 6 has upgraded its iconic FlexWindow, which lets you use the phone without opening it. Features like interactive wallpaper and photo ambient make the user experience smoother than ever.

You can also access more information directly on the FlexWindow screen with a wider variety of customisable widgets, including multiple apps on a single page, giving you quick access to information without the need to unlock your phone.

Battery life

The Z Flip 6 has a 4,000 mAh battery, which is the same size as the battery in the S24 handset. This means that despite its smaller size, you’ll get the same amount of battery life as you would in the standard flagship Samsung phone.

Author: Nick Baker Last updated: 10 July 2024