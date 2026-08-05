24 month contract
£1393.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
- 3 months Free Disney+
24 month contract
£1393.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1608.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£906.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£1014.37 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1153.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1273.00 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1368.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
24 month contract
£1488.76 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£786.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
12 month contract
£846.50 total cost
Roam up to 25GB in 48 destinations
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The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top dog in Samsung's 2023-launched S23 lineup with a remarkable 200MP camera, delivering significant photography upgrades. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the device offers really fast performance on Android.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was officially launched on the 17th February 2023
Built-in S Pen
Improved cameras
Long battery life
Use of eco-friendly materials
Largely unchanged design
No improvements in fast charging
No charger in box
The Galaxy S23 Ultra's Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ 6.8-inch screen is a joy to use. Not only does all your content look great, but the Advanced Vision Booster feature optimises the display to deliver the best possible display in all light conditions.
The S23 Ultra came out two years ago, so the S25 Ultra is significantly better specced.
The S25 Ultra’s screen is slightly bigger and a lot brighter (and has new ProScaler tech for more vivid images), yet the S25 Ultra manages to be slimmer and lighter than the S23 Ultra. The S25 Ultra has a more powerful processor that’s been customised for Samsung phones, and that operates more efficiently – the S25 Ultra has five hours more battery life when showing videos than the S23 Ultra, despite having the same-size battery.
The S25 Ultra also has much better-specced cameras: a 50MP ultra-wide (compared to 12MP for the S23 Ultra), and a 50MP telephoto (up from 10MP on the S23 Ultra). But the 200MP wide-angle and 12MP front-facing cameras remain unchanged in terms of megapixels.
While the S23 Ultra does have some AI features (Circle to Search, Call Assist and Photo Assist), it misses out on newer ones like Now Brief (which gives you a briefing with relevant information at certain parts of your day) and Seamless Actions across apps. Being two years old already, it also won’t be supported with software updates for as long as the S25 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 was released at the start of 2023.
When first released, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cost £1249 for the 256GB model, £1399 for the 512GB model and £1599 for the 1TB model. It’s worth noting that this is the highest-spec model in the range, and despite being two years old, it’s still a force to be reckoned with in terms of Android phones.
Since the launch of the newer S24 Ultra and S25 Ultra models, it's no longer available for purchase directly from Samsung. However, there are plenty of contract deals available from the networks and retailers above.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available to buy on a pay monthly contract from most major UK networks, including Vodafone, Three and O2.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a screen size of up to 6.8-inches! And that’s one of its biggest selling points, the premium Galaxy release is a behemoth of a device that will appeal to fans of big display devices.
Many Samsung fans miss the Galaxy Note, a phablet-style device that included the S Pen stylus. Well, Samsung heeded the call and included an S Pen with 2022’s Galaxy S22 Ultra to much fanfare! Great news – it’s included with the S23 Ultra, too.
Widely regarded as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S series always impresses with cutting-edge camera technology. The S23 Ultra boasts an incredible quad camera array made up of a 200MP, 10MP, 10MP and 12MP set up. There’s a 12MP selfie cam on the front too.
Headphone jacks are a thing of the past for most smartphone releases now, and there isn’t room for one on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Author: Ray Ali