Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S25 Ultra: what’s the difference?

The S23 Ultra came out two years ago, so the S25 Ultra is significantly better specced.

The S25 Ultra’s screen is slightly bigger and a lot brighter (and has new ProScaler tech for more vivid images), yet the S25 Ultra manages to be slimmer and lighter than the S23 Ultra. The S25 Ultra has a more powerful processor that’s been customised for Samsung phones, and that operates more efficiently – the S25 Ultra has five hours more battery life when showing videos than the S23 Ultra, despite having the same-size battery.

The S25 Ultra also has much better-specced cameras: a 50MP ultra-wide (compared to 12MP for the S23 Ultra), and a 50MP telephoto (up from 10MP on the S23 Ultra). But the 200MP wide-angle and 12MP front-facing cameras remain unchanged in terms of megapixels.

While the S23 Ultra does have some AI features (Circle to Search, Call Assist and Photo Assist), it misses out on newer ones like Now Brief (which gives you a briefing with relevant information at certain parts of your day) and Seamless Actions across apps. Being two years old already, it also won’t be supported with software updates for as long as the S25 Ultra.