When is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra coming out?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is up for preorder now and will officially be in stores on 17 February 2023.

Specs:

Display 6.8-inch

Rear Cameras: 200MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP, 10MP telephoto

Front Camera: 12MP

Dimensions: 78.1 X 163.4 X 8.9mm

Weight: 234g

OS:Android 13

Resolution: 3008 x 1440 pixels

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O FHD+ 6.8-inch screen is a joy. Not only does all your content look great, the new Advanced Vision Booster feature optimises the display to deliver the best possible display in all light conditions.

The official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 has been revealed as 17 February 2023, but you can reserve your device with a preorder today.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s prices are: £1249 for the 256GB model, £1399 for the 512GB model and £1599 for the 1TB model. It’s worth noting that this is the highest-spec model in the range. So for all that money, you’ll get the best Android phone on the market.

Is it worth waiting for the S23 Ultra?

If you’re in the market for a new Android smartphone and you’re a big fan of the Samsung Galaxy series, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is certainly the best of the range! Biggest screen, best camera, most improved specs - there is a lot to be excited about.

Where can I buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available to buy SIM free and on a pay monthly contract from all the major UK networks, including Vodafone, Three, O2, and more.

How big is the S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a screen size of up to 6.8-inches! And that’s one of its biggest selling points, the premium Galaxy release is a behemoth of a device that will appeal to fans of big display devices.

Will the S23 Ultra have a pen?

Many Samsung fans miss the Galaxy Note, a phablet-style device that included the S Pen stylus. Well, Samsung heeded the call and included an S Pen with last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra to much fanfare! Great news – it’s included with the S23 Ultra, too.

What type of camera does the Samsung S23 Ultra have?

Widely regarded as one of the best smartphone cameras on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S series always impresses with cutting-edge camera technology. The S23 Ultra boasts an incredible quad camera array made up of a 200MP, 10MP, 10MP and 12MP set up. There’s a 12MP selfie cam on the front too.

Does the Samsung S23 Ultra have a headphone jack?

Headphone jacks are a thing of the past for most smartphone releases now, and there isn’t room for one on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, Samsung has previously included its Galaxy Buds Bluetooth earphones as a bonus for people who preorder its new smartphones. So keep an eye out and you might be able to get a great deal this time, too.