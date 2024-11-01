Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 specifications:

Display: Main - 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz; Cover - 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120 Hz

Brightness: 2600 nits

Camera: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, 10MP cover selfie, 4MP under-display camera

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Storage & RAM: 256GB storage with 12GB RAM; available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants

Weight: 239g

Colours: Pink, Silver Shadow, Navy

Pricing: Starting at £1,799 for 256GB, £1,899 for 512GB, and £2,099 for 1TB

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a high-end device with a high price, and it’s available with several different storage options.

256GB = £1,799

512GB = £1,899

1TB = £2,099

If you would prefer to spread the cost, check out any of our latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals above.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on sale?

The Galaxy Fold 6 launched pre-orders on 10 July 2024 and will ship to retailers and customers on 24 July 2024.

What can Galaxy AI do on the Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is designed for power users, those who want a smartphone that also functions as a tablet and can be used for both work and creative endeavours.

Note Assist will automatically format, summarise and translate your notes, while Browsing Assist will help translate or summarise content you find online. You can transcribe audio recordings of meetings or calls and then summarise and translate them, too.

Photo Assist lets you use generative AI-based editing tools to edit and improve your photos, marking in the metadata that the image was created using AI. You can use your Samsung S Pen to sketch like with other devices, but with the power of AI, those sketches can be transformed into real-life images.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colours

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a cool matt metallic finish and is available in silver shadow, pink, and navy. If you buy directly from Samsung.com, you can also get it in Crafted Black and White, although Navy is my personal favourite.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has the same triple camera setup as the Galaxy S24. This includes a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto camera for close-ups. It also has a 10MP selfie camera on the cover and a 4MP under-display camera that sits underneath the main screen and can be used for video calls, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design

Of course, the biggest appeal is its screens, and the Z Fold 6 manages to maintain its screen size while decreasing the overall size and weight of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s main screen is an incredible 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. While the cover screen is an equally impressive, albeit smaller, 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same refresh rate.

These specs aren’t a million miles from the Z Fold 5, but the real difference is the device's size, weight, and feel.

The main display is shorter and wider to give a brand new aspect ratio, and the device weighs 239g, 14g lighter than the previous model. That might not sound like a lot, but the Z Fold 6 feels so slick and light in the hand that you will really notice it is a completely different device.

S Pen

To make full use of the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s incredible main display, you’ll want to get an S Pen. With this you can interact with numerous apps, directly sketching, writing notes, or highlighting and selecting images and text.

Battery

The Z Fold 6 has the same size 4,400mAh dual battery as the Z Fold 5. With a 25W adapter, wired charging delivers up to 50% charge in 30 minutes. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 also has fast wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare to charge other devices.

Performance

Since the Z Fold 6 is a high-performance device, you’ll want to be sure that it can handle high-performance tasks. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor as well as a larger Vapor Chamber, which keeps the device cool during activities such as mobile gaming.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 read our in depth review.

Author: Nick Baker Last updated: 11 July 2024