Samsung has gone down a different route with Now Nudge. While Siri waits for you to ask, Samsung’s AI is constantly trying to stay one step ahead of you. It analyses your habits and uses real-time on-screen data to provide ‘nudges’ before you even realise you need a hand.

Real-world use: I found Now Nudge to be most useful when I least expected it, which is a big compliment. For example, when I opened a blank Friday on my Calendar, Now Nudge subtly popped up a suggestion at the bottom of the screen with a link to book a table at a new restaurant I’d been browsing on the phone a few hours earlier. It’s remarkably good at pulling relevant data, like surfacing a gig ticket from an artist I had been listening to that week on Spotify. It’s a bit eerie at first, but once you get used to it, every other phone feels a bit dumb by comparison.

A19 Pro vs. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

You don't need to care about the spec sheets to feel the difference the A19 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 make. In previous years, AI features often felt like they came with a slight stutter or a kind of buffering spinner.

On these 2026 models, that lag has gone. Whether it’s Siri reading my screen or Now Nudge predicting my next move, the actions are fast and meaningful. The features combine speed and brains to have enough headroom to run complex AI models locally on the device, in a big step forward to make this experience usable for the masses.

Overall, Samsung takes the win in the AI department. The S26 Ultra feels like a truly proactive assistant, constantly analysing your habits to offer help exactly when you need it. By contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max still requires a fair amount of hand-holding; while its features are powerful, you have to go looking for them, whereas Samsung brings the solutions directly to you.

Display & privacy

For a number of years now, our phone screens have been getting bigger, brighter and sharper. But that does mean they are far more noticeable, which makes it harder to protect your sensitive information.

It’s a talking point that big phone manufacturers have started to capitalise on, and was one of the main reasons I was particularly excited this year to review the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Both Apple and Samsung have taken two very different approaches to how we look at and protect our displays.

Samsung’s "Flex Magic": Your screen, your eyes only