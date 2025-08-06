Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review

Better selfies, smarter design

Samsung's rethink of the selfie setup pays off. The 10MP cover screen selfie camera is sharp and consistent, while the new 10MP hole-punch camera inside the main display replaces the Fold 6’s underwhelming under-display shooter. It now offers a wider 100° field of view, ideal for group shots.

Portrait mode on both selfie cameras has improved but still occasionally struggles with fine edges like hair. Still, overall clarity, colour accuracy, and brightness are better across the board.

Samsung’s new ProVisual Engine, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s Spectra ISP, is responsible for many of the camera improvements. It enhances colour, contrast, and clarity across all sensors.

Video gets a boost, too. The Z Fold 7 supports recording up to 8K at 30fps, with options for 4K at 60fps, and improved HDR+ 10-bit colour. Super Steady mode works well in bright conditions, especially using the ultrawide and main lenses. Overall, video footage is clean, stable, and vibrant — some of the best we’ve seen on a foldable.

Smarter AI features help with everyday tasks

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features carry over from the S25 series, including Photo Assist (for removing or repositioning objects), Portrait Studio, and the newer Suggest Edit tool, which automatically identifies distracting background elements and removes them with a tap. It’s powerful, but can be a little too keen, occasionally erasing things (or people) you'd rather keep.

Audio Eraser has also improved. It’s now better at cutting out background noise like wind or traffic from videos, voice memos, or even phone call recordings. Drawing Assist and Writing Assist are both smoother now too, though finger-drawn sketches still can’t compete with S Pen input, especially for a terrible artist such as myself.

One of the standout additions is Side-by-Side Editing, which lets you compare edits against the original photo in real time. Whether you're applying filters or tweaking exposure, it makes fine-tuning your shots much easier, and you can save both versions.

AI that (finally) plays nice with the big screen

Samsung and Google have clearly worked together to make AI features more intuitive on the Fold’s larger display. The redesigned AI Results View in Google Search now pops into a floating window instead of taking over your screen, and Generative Edit tools can appear in split or pop-out views, letting you reference your original text or images without breaking your flow.

It’s also easier to drag and drop content — like a photo or drawing — between apps, thanks to improved multi-window handling and smarter touch targets.

Circle to Search gets smarter — kind of

Circle to Search now works in games, too. During its launch event, Samsung stated that if you circle something on-screen mid-gameplay, you’ll get relevant tips.

In my testing with the simple game Bubble Shooter, the results weren’t exactly groundbreaking. I was trying to push it to help me solve the level I was on, but instead, it gave me context of what the game was and how to play it more generally.

Circle to Search is still best optimised for YouTube videos, and I found it particularly useful when watching the latest trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash. I circled a random moment in the trailer, and in return, I got a platter of information relating to the character I had circled. It also, more impressively, told me its release date and the best cinemas in London where I could watch it.

The feature is also super handy for images you have taken personally when you are out and about. Any building, shop or restaurant can be snapped and circled to get further information and even reviews.

Gemini Live steps in

Google’s Gemini Live gets a serious upgrade. It now supports real-time visual search, meaning you can point your camera or share your screen and get contextual help from Gemini. In one test, it even diagnosed why my speaker wasn’t working properly. That kind of hands-on help feels futuristic — and genuinely useful.

Top software included

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the first phones to ship with Android 16 right out of the box, even beating Google’s own Pixel phones to the punch. It also matches Google’s industry-best support promise, with seven years of OS and security updates, which is excellent news for anyone planning to hang onto their phone long-term.

Samsung’s One UI 8 sits on top of Android 16, bringing a mix of familiar multitasking tricks and new AI-powered tools. As always, you can run up to three apps at once, with a fourth floating window. The Edge Panel makes it easy to launch apps or preset app pairs, while the persistent taskbar ensures quick access to favourites. Flex Mode transforms the phone into a tiny laptop for video calls or media playback, and DeX mode turns it into a desktop-style experience when connected to an external display.

Verdict: Samsung finds its Fold again