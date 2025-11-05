This is where Apple has made some long-overdue changes to its base device. The iPhone 17 keeps the familiar Super Retina XDR display, a high-quality OLED panel that continues to deliver vibrant colours, deep blacks and crisp contrast. Typical brightness (1,000 nits) and HDR brightness (1,600 nits) remain unchanged, but the phone now achieves a peak of 3,000 nits outdoors. I found this to be a noticeable improvement, making the screen much easier to read in bright sunlight, if you’re ever lucky enough to get some in the UK.

For comparison, older models like the iPhone 14 peaked at 1,200 nits, which often struggled in daylight. This higher brightness level positions the iPhone 17 firmly among the brightest smartphones currently available for purchase.

Another big update is the addition of ProMotion technology to the base model for the first time. This allows for an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, meaning the display can automatically adjust between smooth, ultra-responsive motion and slower refresh speeds to save battery. I have been crying out for this for years, as most other similarly priced smartphones have had this feature available for a while, so I don’t want to give Apple too much credit for only including this in its 2025 edition.

However, the refresh rate is a significant reason I would consider the 17 over the Pro, which previously had a 120Hz refresh rate exclusively. You will notice the difference immediately and solidify the feeling that this is a quality device.

ProMotion also enables one of this year’s standout new features – the Always-On display. This means you can check the time, date or notifications at a glance without waking the phone. I personally found this a distraction as it made it seem like you were constantly being messaged. If, like me, you prefer a more discreet screen, the feature can easily be turned off in Settings, but there is still no denying this is a cool feature to have on an Apple entry model.

The Dynamic Island also returns, having first appeared on last year’s base model. This small, interactive cut-out around the front camera provides instant access to features such as timers, music controls, and incoming calls. It’s a genuinely useful design tweak that makes multitasking feel more seamless.

Software and performance

The iPhone 17 delivers the kind of smooth, effortless performance you’d expect from an Apple flagship. Under the hood, it runs on the new A19 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and Apple’s latest iOS 26 software.

The A19 is a six-core CPU with a five-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says it’s up to 40% faster than the A18 used in last year’s model, with improved power efficiency and better AI processing thanks to upgraded Neural Accelerators. In day-to-day use, that did translate into a phone that felt very fast and responsive, whether I was browsing, switching between apps or streaming.

Gaming performance is equally impressive. The iPhone 17 handles demanding titles like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage and Clash of Clans with ease, offering console-quality visuals at a fast pace. It should be noted that I did find the device getting warm during extended gaming sessions, so longer use did get a little uncomfortable. This was likely down to the standard iPhone 17 not including a vapour chamber cooling system, unlike the more expensive Pro model.

Storage has also been improved, with 256GB now included as standard – double last year’s base capacity. In the UK, Apple has kept the same starting price, effectively offering better value for the higher-storage model.

On the software side, the iPhone 17 ships with iOS 26, bringing Apple’s new Liquid Glass Design and the introduction of Apple Intelligence, its latest wave of AI-powered features. The refreshed interface feels modern and fluid, though early builds have shown a few minor quirks, like Face ID sometimes feeling a bit laggy or apps taking slightly longer to load. I expect these to be ironed out with future updates.

As usual, Apple’s haptic feedback remains best-in-class, and the stereo speakers deliver clear, balanced audio that pairs nicely with the bright display. Connectivity is strong; I had reliable 5G connections throughout my time with the phone, and unlike the 16, it stayed connected to Wi-Fi when in range.

Camera