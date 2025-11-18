The Pro Max used to be the no-brainer upgrade. The iPhone 17 just changed that

Although Apple hasn’t completely reinvented the iPhone 17 Pro Max, it has given it a noticeable design refresh. While the iPhone Air is brand new and the standard iPhone 17 sticks closely to last year’s look, the Pro range gets a little more adventurous, especially on the back.

The biggest talking point is the new rear panel and colour selection. Cosmic Orange will understandably split opinion, and while it feels fitting for autumn, it won’t be everyone’s taste (including mine). If, like me, you prefer something more understated, Deep Blue which I opted for, and Silver are also available. There’s no classic black option this year, which may disappoint some, but Deep Blue came closest for me.

I found the Deep Blue finish elegant, and it catches the light beautifully during the day, giving the phone a sleek, professional feel. After a month of use, the colour has held up perfectly, with no fading or wear at all, which can’t be said for Cosmic Orange, where some users have reported issues, as can be seen in this reddit thread.

As you’d expect, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is a sizeable device. It’s slightly taller and heavier than the 16 Pro Max, measuring 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.34 inches and weighing 8.22 ounces (233 grams). Compared with its Android rivals, the Pro Max sits right alongside big-screen flagships like the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in both footprint and weight.

One of the biggest design changes is the frame. Apple has swapped last year’s titanium for a unibody aluminium build, which gives the phone a smoother, more seamless feel. The camera module now stretches across the full width of the back (Apple even refers to it as a “plateau”), and it sits noticeably proud of the chassis. It’s a busier look than previous Pro models, but putting it in a case quickly tones things down.

It was frustrating to use out of a case, so I would recommend purchasing one, not just to protect the device, but also because the camera bump is so prominent; the phone would never sit quite right on a table or desk.

Elsewhere, durability has had a welcome upgrade. The 17 Pro Max features Apple’s latest Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, which is claimed to be three times more scratch-resistant than before. The back also benefits from reinforced glass and the same Ceramic Shield protection. With an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, it feels like a phone built to be used without worrying too much. After solid use and testing, I found the 17 Pro Max to be one of the most robust iPhones Apple has released in years.

The button layout will feel instantly familiar. The Action Button and volume keys are located on the left, while the large power button is positioned on the right. The new Camera Control is slightly more refined than last year’s version, though it can be a touch harder to locate quickly. On the bottom edge, you’ll find the USB-C port, colour-matched screws, and the speaker grille. UK models still include a physical SIM tray.

Display: Bright, clear, and colour-accurate