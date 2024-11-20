iPhone 16 review

iPhone 16 pros and cons
Pros
Camera Control
New and much faster processor
Most affordable iPhone 16 model
Supports Apple Intelligence
Good battery life
Cons
60Hz display
Apple Intelligence features were not available at launch
Lacks a dedicated optical zoom lens
iPhone 16 specifications
- Design: 6.1-inch display with a redesigned camera block, Action Button, and Capture button
- Cameras: 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide with spatial video support
- AI features: Generative AI in several Apple apps, including Siri and Visual Intelligence
- Battery: Larger battery for improved all-day use
- Processor: A18
- Software: iOS 18
- Weight: 170 grams
- Colours: Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine
- Brightness: 2000 nits
- Capacity: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Other models: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro Max
Design
Apple has followed a very similar model and shape to the iPhone for the past few generations, but the iPhone 16 has a very different feel and introduces notable new features compared to the iPhone 15. The rear camera module now has a pill-shaped, dual-lens oval layout, a throwback to the design seen on the iPhone X and XS. This update enables the iPhone 16 to capture stereoscopic spatial videos, which makes for great viewing on the Apple Vision Pro VR/AR headset.
Now for the really exciting part: Apple has added two new buttons to the iPhone 16 lineup: the Action button, previously exclusive to Pro models, and a new Camera Control button, both aimed at really improving the functionality of the device. The Action button replaces the ring/silent switch and offers customisable shortcuts for essential features like flashlight or focus mode. This made the phone far more efficient to use and meant I didn’t have to mess around with using my finger to pull down the dashboard so much.
Next up is the Camera Control button, which is on the lower right of the device. It includes a capacitive sensor that recognises various press and swipe combinations for quick access to shooting modes, which will be discussed in further detail below.
The iPhone 16 is available in four refreshed colour options: Teal, Ultramarine, Pink, and White. The Pro models, however, come with a titanium frame and more neutral colour options, which would have been nice to have on the base model, too. It’s important to be aware that older iPhone cases are incompatible with the iPhone 16 lineup with these design changes, including new button placements.
Despite having the same dimensions as the iPhone 15 (146.7 x 71.6 x 7.8mm, which also comes close to the measurements of the iPhone 14), it feels like a very welcome design upgrade. With its new input buttons, redesigned camera layout, and refreshed colour palette, the iPhone 16 feels like a modern update that gives the lineup a fresh edge. It isn’t a complete overhaul, but these changes go beyond a simple iteration, adding a sense of renewal to the familiar design.
Display
The iPhone 16 retains the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display as the iPhone 15, offering a wide range of colour vibrancy and high contrast. Its peak brightness reaches up to 2,000 nits, making it easy to use outdoors, even under bright midday sunlight. With a familiar 2556 x 1179 resolution at 460 pixels per inch, it continues to deliver sharp, detailed visuals that you would expect from a flagship Apple device.
I found that the iPhone 16’s screen provided a vivid and immersive experience for viewing photos, videos, and streaming content. Although it lacks an always-on display and Apple’s ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate—features available on the Pro models—it remains responsive and smooth for scrolling, and I enjoyed using it to play my favourite games.
While 60Hz gets the job done and doesn’t impact overall performance, it doesn’t feel as smooth or polished, especially for a phone priced at £800. It’s hard not to notice that even some budget Android phones now boast 120Hz displays, raising the standard for screen technology in 2024. This makes the absence of a higher refresh rate on the iPhone 16 stand out even more.
The Dynamic Island is nicely integrated with iOS to display live activities and notifications. It also houses the usual Face ID sensors and a 12MP front camera for secure unlocking and selfies.
Apple has improved the iPhone 16's screen durability with a second-generation Ceramic Shield glass, which it claims is 50% tougher than the original version introduced with the iPhone 12 series. With my experience with previous iPhones, any improvement in screen strength is a welcome upgrade, although I would still recommend buying a case and screen protector for extra security.
Although the base model doesn’t feature groundbreaking advancements in display technology compared to the Pro models, the iPhone 16’s improved durability and consistently solid performance when using the device make it competitive in the premium smartphone market.
Performance
Apple made a notable shift this year by equipping the iPhone 16 with its brand-new A18 chip, breaking from its usual trend of giving the standard models last year’s processor. The A18 powers both the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, delivering impressive performance across the board.
The A18 chip features a 6-core CPU (with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores), a 5-core GPU, and a robust 16-core Neural Engine. Paired with 8GB of RAM, this hardware combo handles everything from day-to-day multitasking to demanding processes like 4K video editing, gaming, and AI-driven features such as photo cleanup and writing tools.
In real-world use, the iPhone 16 was fast and reliable, whether I was streaming shows, browsing the web, playing games, or even juggling multiple apps simultaneously. Thanks to the enhanced GPU, titles like Resident Evil and Asphalt 9 ran smoothly with high detail levels during gaming. The phone didn’t get warm during extended gaming sessions, which I have found on previous iPhone models.
The introduction of Apple’s iOS 18 aligns with the A18 processor, making this device well-prepared for the Apple Intelligence rollout that has disappointingly not been completed yet. The features that are set to come out in December include:
Customisable app grid: You can arrange app icons with spaces or empty rows, offering more flexibility in personalising the home screen. Additionally, colour tones can be applied to app icons, and dark mode preferences can be set individually for apps.
Passwords app: This new dedicated app consolidates iCloud Keychain-stored passwords alongside Wi-Fi credentials, with easy sharing options.
Apple Intelligence features: Though still in beta, features like Writing Tools, Notification Summaries, and Clean Up in Photos hint at improved experiences. Notification Summaries group and contextualise updates, while Clean Up offers improved photo-editing capabilities. Siri has also been redesigned with a striking rainbow-hued display and improved conversational understanding.
There is more to come, with forthcoming Apple Intelligence features, such as Image Playground, Genmoji, and Visual Intelligence. Early tests indicate these tools will leverage the processor's neural engine for fast and efficient functionality.
Battery Life and Charging
Battery performance remains strong, with Apple claiming up to 22 hours of local video playback and 18 hours of streaming video—an improvement of two hours over the iPhone 15. In practical use, the iPhone 16 easily lasts a full day with moderate to heavy use, offering around 15 to 16 hours of screen time. However, intensive activities like recording video at a festival can drain the battery faster.
The iPhone 16 supports fast charging, reaching around 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter and slightly more with a higher-wattage charger. Wireless charging has also improved, supporting up to 25W with MagSafe and 15W with Qi2 chargers. While wireless charging generates more heat than wired options, it’s a convenient feature. Apple has also included a durable braided USB-C cable in the box, which is a nice touch.
The biggest compliment I could pay to the battery on the iPhone 16 is that I was never worried about it fully draining when I was out and about all day and using it quite regularly. Of course, it was a brand new phone, so that should be the least you expect, but I have found the batteries to let iPhones down in the past, and they didn't this time.
Camera
With the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple is working to bridge the gap between its standard and Pro models, which is evident in features like the introduction of Camera Control across all devices. This new button allows access to advanced camera settings with ease, and once I got up to speed with how to use them it was a fun and convenient experience.
The iPhone 16 has dual cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The main camera uses Apple’s “Fusion” technology to combine pixels, delivering detailed 24-megapixel shots by default. The ultrawide camera has been upgraded with a faster f/2.2 aperture, improving low-light performance. Additionally, the inclusion of Macro mode on the base model adds versatility and lets me capture intricate details up close.
Thanks to a new anti-reflective coating that minimizes lens flares, low-light photography is boosted. The 2x telephoto option, leveraging the 48-megapixel sensor, is a handy tool for framing portraits or zooming in without moving closer.
Overall, the Camera Control is the standout feature on the iPhone 16, offering options like light presses to access settings for exposure, depth, zoom, and more. Once mastered, it’s an easy tool for capturing moments, whether zooming in on a concert stage or switching to ultrawide for crowd shots.
The physical Camera Control button combines Apple's signature design sensibilities with functionality, featuring a sapphire crystal finish and force-sensitive technology. It’s a small detail that enhances the camera experience, making the iPhone 16 an appealing option for photography enthusiasts. Pairing it with a case that complements the button’s premium build, such as Apple’s silicone cases or third-party options, adds practicality without compromising on style.
Ultimately, I found the iPhone 16 to offer a user-friendly photography experience, packed with thoughtful upgrades that make an inexperienced photographer like myself able to play around with different shots and features.
Sustainability
It is great to see that sustainability efforts are one of Apple's core focuses. More than 30% of the device's materials are sourced from recycled content, including aluminium, cobalt, copper, gold, lithium, plastic, rare earth elements, steel, tin, and tungsten. Apple provides a detailed breakdown of the phone’s environmental impact in its dedicated report. The company also promotes eco-friendly initiatives such as trade-in programs and free recycling services, extending to non-Apple products.
Apple claims the iPhone 16’s battery can endure over 1,000 full-charge cycles while retaining at least 80% of its original capacity, with replacements available for £95. For out-of-warranty screen repairs, costs are £349.
Final Thoughts
The iPhone 16 holds a unique position in Apple’s 2024 smartphone lineup. It shares identical hardware and capabilities with the larger iPhone 16 Plus but lacks features like a zoom camera, advanced display technology, and other premium elements found in the Pro models.
While its 6.1-inch screen is large, it is small in comparison to Apple devices, as the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers an even larger and superior display, albeit at a significantly higher price. The 16, however, stands out for its exceptional battery life, capable of lasting up to three days with moderate use or comfortably enduring a full day of heavy activity.
The A18 processor makes the iPhone 16 feel snappier than ever, putting it closer to the Pro models in terms of power and functionality. Combined with its solid battery life, versatile charging options, and smooth performance, the iPhone 16 offers an excellent experience for its price point. The gap between standard and Pro models is narrower than ever, making the iPhone 16 a compelling choice in Apple’s lineup.
