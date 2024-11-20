iPhone 16 review

Apple has followed a very similar model and shape to the iPhone for the past few generations, but the iPhone 16 has a very different feel and introduces notable new features compared to the iPhone 15. The rear camera module now has a pill-shaped, dual-lens oval layout, a throwback to the design seen on the iPhone X and XS. This update enables the iPhone 16 to capture stereoscopic spatial videos, which makes for great viewing on the Apple Vision Pro VR/AR headset.

Now for the really exciting part: Apple has added two new buttons to the iPhone 16 lineup: the Action button, previously exclusive to Pro models, and a new Camera Control button, both aimed at really improving the functionality of the device. The Action button replaces the ring/silent switch and offers customisable shortcuts for essential features like flashlight or focus mode. This made the phone far more efficient to use and meant I didn’t have to mess around with using my finger to pull down the dashboard so much.

Next up is the Camera Control button, which is on the lower right of the device. It includes a capacitive sensor that recognises various press and swipe combinations for quick access to shooting modes, which will be discussed in further detail below.

The iPhone 16 is available in four refreshed colour options: Teal, Ultramarine, Pink, and White. The Pro models, however, come with a titanium frame and more neutral colour options, which would have been nice to have on the base model, too. It’s important to be aware that older iPhone cases are incompatible with the iPhone 16 lineup with these design changes, including new button placements.

Despite having the same dimensions as the iPhone 15 (146.7 x 71.6 x 7.8mm, which also comes close to the measurements of the iPhone 14), it feels like a very welcome design upgrade. With its new input buttons, redesigned camera layout, and refreshed colour palette, the iPhone 16 feels like a modern update that gives the lineup a fresh edge. It isn’t a complete overhaul, but these changes go beyond a simple iteration, adding a sense of renewal to the familiar design.